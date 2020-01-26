UFC Fighters & Personalities React to Kobe Bryant’s Death

It has been reported by TMZ that NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died.

As per Jonathon Adams from Heavy, “Kobe Bryant has died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, TMZ reports. Five people were killed in the crash the morning of Sunday, January 26, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The 41-year-old NBA legend was one of four passengers, according to reports. The cause of the crash is under investigation.”

UFC Fighters and Personalities Express Their Sorrow and Condolences After Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Accident.

Horrible!!!! RIP my man 😞🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/anrin1KfWZ — Dana White (@danawhite) January 26, 2020

😔 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 26, 2020

A million apologies and condolences we just lost a super athlete #ripKobe — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 26, 2020

Just sad man…

Woke up to the news and it’s sad az. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) January 26, 2020

No way. So sad 🙏🏼 https://t.co/xZNIXCg4c1 — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) January 26, 2020

Bruh wtf !?!?!!?!!??!!! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 26, 2020

The Cause of the Helicopter Crash Is Still Under Investigation

The investigation in the helicopter crash is still on going. It has been reported by TMZ that Bryant’s daughter Gianna Maria Onore was also on board and passed away in the accident.

