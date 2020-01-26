Gianna Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

NBA star Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna Bryant died with her dad in the tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, according to TMZ Sports.

The entertainment site broke the news and reported the tragic detail that Kobe’s 13 year old daughter Gianna Maria Onore was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash. The site attributed the information about Kobe’s daughter to his reps.

TMZ further reported that Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant wasn’t on board the aircraft. The cause of the crash is not yet clear. No one survived the fatal crash.

Here’s another photo of Gianna Bryant.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kobe & His Daughter Were Heading to Basketball Practice at a Local Academy; He Was Her Coach

According to TMZ, Bryant and his daughter were heading to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in Thousand Oaks.

Kobe spoke to SLAM about coaching Gianna, who was known as Gigi. The site reported in March 2019 that Gianna and her AAU team “practice under his tutelage five times a week.”

2. Gianna Bryant Was a Talented Basketball Player

Like her dad, Gianna was a talented basketball player. In May, Bckonline reported that Kobe was coaching his daughter’s basketball team.

To SLAM, Kobe said: “The girls are making incredible progress. Just wait until you see us in six years. I have a year-by-year plan for them. We are going to keep adding pieces on a schedule I’ve already mapped out.”

A highlight video, which you can see above, was shared on Twitter. The site reported: “She owns the court just like her father!”

3. Kobe Was With at Least Three Other People on the Chopper

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

According to TMZ Sports, the aircraft was private helicopter and three other passengers were on board with Kobe. Five people died overall.

The news about Gianna was also confirmed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He wrote on Twitter, “Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent.”

4. Gianna Was One of Kobe’s Four Children With Wife, Vanessa

Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant had four children together. In 2019, Kobe announced the upcoming birth of their fourth daughter, Capri Kobe.

They had three other daughters: Gianna, Natalia Diamante, and Bianka Bella. The oldest daughter was Natalia, who is 17 years old. You can learn more about all of Kobe’s kids here.

Kobe recently told Ellen DeGeneres that he hoped for another child with Vanessa, saying, “I would go for a solid starting five and just have your own internal basketball team.”

5. Gianna Was Born Six Minutes Before Shaquille O’Neal’s Child

According to a 2006 report by Contact Music, Gianna was born just six minutes apart from the sixth child of Kobe’s fellow basketball star Shaquille O’Neal and his wife, Shaunie.

Mearah Sanaa O’Neal “was born in Florida, California just six minutes after Shaq’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant became a second-time father in Orange County, California. Bryant’s wife Vanessa gave birth to baby daughter GIANNA MARIA-ONORE at 2am,” the site reported.