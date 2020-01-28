Zhaire Smith Available for Sixers vs. Warriors

Zhaire Smith will be available for Philadelphia 76ers’ contest against the Golden State Warriors, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Smith made his season debut against the Lakers on Saturday, though he was only able to play for three minutes before he suffered an ankle injury. His availability tonight may be vital, as the team is without Josh Richardson, which opens up opportunity on the wing.

Smith was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was acquired by the Sixers in a draft night trade also brought the team a future first-round pick. GM Elton Brand used that first-rounder to secure Tobias Harris from the Clippers last trade deadline.

Smith, who is making $3.2M this season, could be Philadelphia top trade asset at this year’s deadline, so the team would love if he showcased some of his potential over the next week or so.

