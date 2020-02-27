Source Says the Falcons are “very interested” in FSU Running Back

From February 23 to March 2 it’s NFL Scouting Combine week which means players will have the chance to showcase their talents and chat with coaches who are interested in them all week.
According to Falcons reporter William Mcffaden, Atlanta had some one-on-one time with Cam Akers and is “very interested” in the Florida State running back. Akers told Mcffaden.
The Falcons let go of Devonta Freeman earlier this month and are in need of another running back, so it would be in their best interest to consider Akers as a possible fit.
Akers’ Time as a Seminole
Akers decided to forego his senior year and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft after his junior season at FSU. He made quite an impact at FSU.
During his three years as a Seminole, Akers ran the ball a total of 586 times for 2,874 yards. He finished his career with 34 touchdowns, and 27 of those were rushing touchdowns.
Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!
Akers Story as a Fighter
The NFL Combine media presence seems to be loving Akers’ story, according to Noles 247. He went really in-depth during his media interview at the combine. He spoke about his goals for the combine and the motivation behind his goals. He also opened up about his mom being diagnosed with breast cancer when he was 11-years-old.
She’s a survivor now,” Akers said. “But her going through breast cancer taught me there’s not much to complain about in life, seeing her fight and knowing it was for her children. She said that all the time. It made me a fighter.”
His mom also had an encouraging message for him prior to the combine.
“She just told me to be me. Be confident, know who I am and just stand on that. Be the young man that I am and be confident with that.”
Akers is more than confident in his target for the 40-yard dash. He plans to run at least a 4.4, but probably better than that.
The “Ultimate” Competitor
Akers clearly hasn’t changed much since 8th grade. For him, it’s always been about football and finishing the game—being a fighter. He told the media about the time he should have gone to the hospital during a game, but didn’t
“I was really dehydrated and was throwing up while I was running. Everybody wanted to take me to the hospital but I felt the need to finish the game. I knew I could. I knew my body. I finished the game. It’s not life or death, but you’ve got to look at it that way. You never know when it’s going to be your last so you have to take advantage of every moment you have. I’m a competitor. An ultimate competitor.
“I did good. After that happened I came back and ran another 80-yard touchdown two plays later. Having God on my side and the work ethic and the will to win, I just kept going.
“I came out, took some Powerade, water, had some mustard and I went back in three plays later and ran for a touchdown again.
His mom told him to go to the hospital.
(Disobeyed your mom?)
“I disagreed.”
Akers’ work ethic at such a young age is impressive and if this is any indication of how he will train and play as an NFL player, the Falcons should draft him.
READ NEXT: Falcons Let Hooper, Campbell, and Schweitzer Hit Free Agency Market