Source Says the Falcons are “very interested” in FSU Running Back

From February 23 to March 2 it’s NFL Scouting Combine week which means players will have the chance to showcase their talents and chat with coaches who are interested in them all week.

According to Falcons reporter William Mcffaden, Atlanta had some one-on-one time with Cam Akers and is “very interested” in the Florida State running back. Akers told Mcffaden.

Cam Akers says the #Falcons told him they were “very interested” in him when he spoke with them this week. — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) February 26, 2020

The Falcons let go of Devonta Freeman earlier this month and are in need of another running back, so it would be in their best interest to consider Akers as a possible fit.

Akers’ Time as a Seminole

Akers decided to forego his senior year and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft after his junior season at FSU. He made quite an impact at FSU.

During his three years as a Seminole, Akers ran the ball a total of 586 times for 2,874 yards. He finished his career with 34 touchdowns, and 27 of those were rushing touchdowns.

Akers Story as a Fighter

The NFL Combine media presence seems to be loving Akers’ story, according to Noles 247. He went really in-depth during his media interview at the combine. He spoke about his goals for the combine and the motivation behind his goals. He also opened up about his mom being diagnosed with breast cancer when he was 11-years-old.

She’s a survivor now,” Akers said. “But her going through breast cancer taught me there’s not much to complain about in life, seeing her fight and knowing it was for her children. She said that all the time. It made me a fighter.”

His mom also had an encouraging message for him prior to the combine.