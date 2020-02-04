Falcons Twitter Trolls Fan Over Vic Beasley Comments

The Atlanta Falcons made an announcement on Monday that they will not pursue negotiations with linebacker Vic Beasley.

The announcement was tweeted out on their team’s official Twitter account and a user replied to the tweet asking, “source?”

The Falcons had a smart reply:

Literally us. The Falcons. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 3, 2020

The user, @bostonaustin made sure to thank them for the confirmation on their source:

Thanks — Austin (@bostonaustin) February 3, 2020

27-year-old Beasley is set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 18 when the new league year begins and the Falcons confirmed they will not be renewing his contract.

“As we continue to craft our 2020 roster, we’d like to thank Vic for five years of effort on behalf of our organization,” general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement.

Beasley crafted his own tweet to the Falcons recognizing how grateful he was:

He also closed his message out with the hashtag #MAMBAMENTALITY which has been trending since the passing of Kobe Bryant last Sunday.

Mamba Mentality

In case you’re unaware what the infamous Kobe Bryant Mamba Mentality is: