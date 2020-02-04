Falcons Twitter Trolls Fan Over Vic Beasley Comments

The Atlanta Falcons made an announcement on Monday that they will not pursue negotiations with linebacker Vic Beasley.
The announcement was tweeted out on their team’s official Twitter account and a user replied to the tweet asking, “source?”
The Falcons had a smart reply:
The user, @bostonaustin made sure to thank them for the confirmation on their source:
27-year-old Beasley is set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 18 when the new league year begins and the Falcons confirmed they will not be renewing his contract.
“As we continue to craft our 2020 roster, we’d like to thank Vic for five years of effort on behalf of our organization,” general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement.
Beasley crafted his own tweet to the Falcons recognizing how grateful he was:
He also closed his message out with the hashtag #MAMBAMENTALITY which has been trending since the passing of Kobe Bryant last Sunday.
Mamba Mentality
In case you’re unaware what the infamous Kobe Bryant Mamba Mentality is:
“Mamba mentality is all about focusing on the process and trusting in the hard work when it matters most,” Kobe told Amazon Book Review. “It’s the ultimate mantra for the competitive spirit. It started just as a hashtag that came to me one day, and it’s grown into something athletes — and even non-athletes — embrace as a mindset.”
Kobe has reiterated that it’s more than just about the game of basketball. To sum it all up, it’s about having a positive mindset, wanting to win in everyday life and then doing whatever it takes to win.
Beasley has had ups and downs throughout his career, but now that he has geared his mindset to Mamba Mentality, its inevitable things are about to change for him—for the better.
The Clemson Alum was picked 8th overall by the Falcons in the 2015 NFL Draft. Beasley went onto lead the league in sacks with 15.5 in 2016. In the next two seasons, he spiraled down with only 5 sacks in each season.
In the 2019 season, Beasley had 8 sacks to lead the Falcons, but the team only registered a total of 28 sacks by the end of the season, finishing second to last in the NFL. The Falcons finished the season with a 7-9 record, struggling mainly on the defensive side.
Of course, we can’t put all the blame on Beasley for last season, we can only wish him the best in his future endeavors. Good luck Beasley.
Roasting Cont.
Heading into the 4th quarter of Super Bowl LIV the 49ers held a double-digit lead, then blew it by letting the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points. It was like letting a child in a candy shop for four minutes to get all the candy they want.
The Chiefs headed to Disney World with a 31-20 win.
Twitter felt the need to remind everyone Sunday night that history does, in fact, repeat itself. What is ironic here is that the 49ers head coach and former Falcons OC, Kyle Shanahan also “contributed” to the 28-3 lead that Atlanta blew against the Patriots back 3 Super Bowls ago.
Viewer Discretion Advised: The content below may be deemed as sensitive to some or really, really funny.
ESPN is so serious:
But Kyle wishes he looked like this:
A friendly reminder that “everything you say can and will be used against you”:
