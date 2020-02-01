Kobe Bryant’s Nickname: Meaning of Black Mamba & Mamba Mentality

Kobe Bryant’s nickname of “The Black Mamba” is tied to what he considered his alter ego on the basketball court. Bryant came to refer to his relentless competitiveness as the “Mamba Mentality.” The origin of the Black Mamba, as well as the meaning, is nuanced and full of layers.

Upon his retirement from the NBA, Bryant founded the Mamba Sports Academy where some of the top athletes in the world came to train. There is a quote from Bryant on the company’s website which features Bryant describing the Mamba Mentality.

“Mamba Mentality isn’t about seeking a result,” Bryant said, per Mamba Sports Academy. “It’s about the journey and the approach. It’s a way of life.”

Kobe Developed The Black Mamba Nickname Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations

It appears Bryant came up with the Black Mamba nickname in 2004 when the Lakers star found himself facing sexual assault charges. Bryant discussed the name’s origin on The Hollywood Reporter Award Chatter podcast. The Lakers star felt the need to come up with an “alter ego” to help him continue to produce on the basketball court at a high level.

“I felt the need to separate myself, in a sense,” Bryant said, per GiveMeSport.com. “There was a lot of things going on personally with the situation going on in Colorado, and flying back and forth for games, and trying to hold my family together, as well…It just felt like the game, which was always like a safe haven for me, was being compromised, as well. I needed to create some sort of an alter ego, just for myself, so when I step out on the court I’m somebody different, not the person that was sitting in a courthouse. I’m somebody different. And it helped me for my sanity. And then it just turned into something more.”

Kobe Described the Mamba Mentality as “Infinite Curiosity” & Not Being “Worried About What People May Say”

Bryant spoke about the Mamba Mentality’s meaning on multiple occasions. After his retirement from the NBA, Bryant talked to teams across multiple sports about the Mamba Mentality and his philosophy on leadership. According to Silver Screen and Roll, Bryant shed some light on the Mamba Mentality during a 2017 Nike commercial.

“Mamba mentality is a constant quest to find answers,” Bryant noted, per Silver Screen and Roll. “It’s that infinite curiosity to want to be better, to figure things out. Mamba mentality is you’re going, you’re competing, you’re not worried about the end result…You’re not worried about what people may say. You’re not worried about disappointing others. You’re not worried about any of that, you’re just focused on being in the moment. That’s what mamba mentality truly is.”

Two aspects that stick out from Bryant’s words: curiosity and the ability to seek out wisdom from people in various industries. Secondly, Bryant emphasized the ability to move beyond what people may think about you. Bryant has said on multiple occasions that his leadership style meant pushing his teammates’ buttons as a way to get their absolute best even if it led to temporarily being unpopular.