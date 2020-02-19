11 Best Home Gyms: Which is Right For You?

Looking for more workout options? Round out your home gym with a power rack .

The best home gyms allow you to get the most out of every workout, even in the comfort of your own home. From legs to abs to arms, a home gym is an effective investment for working out your whole body.

Which Home Gyms Are Best?

Any home gym that gives you a sufficient workout is a good investment.

If you're looking to establish a workout routine, knowing general exercise recommendations can help.

According to Harvard Medical School, healthy adults should incorporate muscle-strengthening exercises into their workout routines at least two days per week. The same source notes that this type of activity builds endurance, power, mass and muscle strength.

Which All in One Home Gym Do You Suggest?

The best home gym for you might be one that comes with all the bells and whistles, allowing you to enjoy a true full-body workout. If this sounds like what you're looking for, we found several great all in one home gyms.

One of our top picks is the XMark Functional Trainer, you'll get an included adjustable bench along with quick-adjust pulleys with 19 settings, a multi-grip revolving curl bar, tricep press-down bar and more.

You might also like the Inspire Fitness M5, which comes with a low row, aluminum lat bar, curl bar and optional leg press and ab bars.

The Body-Solid Fusion 500 has a four-position standard press arm along with a leg extension, chest presses, lat pulldowns and more.

Which Compact Home Gym Is Best for Me?

Smaller can sometimes be better, especially when you are looking for home gym equipment that will fit into an apartment or a more compact home gym space.

If space is at a premium in your home, we suggest the Stamina Warrior, which stands out for its highly compact and no-frills design. In fact, this home gym is best suited for basic arm and leg exercises using your body weight, as well as HIIT sessions.

CAP Barbell Home Gym is another compact system that comes with all the essentials you need, even in a limited space. Even the Bowflex PR1000 is on the smaller side compared with other home gym sets.

