11 Best Home Gyms: Which is Right For You?

The best home gyms allow you to get the most out of every workout, even in the comfort of your own home. From legs to abs to arms, a home gym is an effective investment for working out your whole body.
Looking for more workout options? Round out your home gym with a power rack.
1. Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym SeriesPrice: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a media rack
- Power rod resistance of 210 pounds
- Can complete over 26 exercises
- Can't upgrade to higher resistance
- Some find the bench a bit wobbly
- Lacks a Quick Change System
There are several variations of the Bowflex Home Gym Series, but the PR1000 stands out for its overall value. You can complete over 26 exercises for a true full-body workout, including everything from rowing to leg extensions to horizontal bench press. A power rod resistance of 210 pounds is sufficient for most home workouts.
If you don’t think that the PR1000 is quite what you need, consider jumping up to the Blaze, which offers over 60 exercises along with an upgradable power rod resistance to 410 pounds and a squat bar. The Xtreme 2SE features over 70 exercises along with a quick change system and vertical bench press.
2. XMark Functional Trainer Cable MachinePrice: $2,514.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with many interchangeable accessories
- Quick-adjust pulleys with 19 settings
- Sturdy 11-gauge steel construction
- Set-up can be frustrating
- Assembly instructions could be better
- Quite heavy and really not portable
The XM-7626.1 is a fully functional gym and cable machine with everything you need for a complete body workout. Even better, it can be adjusted in enough ways to make it suitable for an entire household. Highlights include dual 200-pound weight stacks along with a triceps rope, revolving seated row triangle, a tricep press down bar and more.
A 1,500-pound weight capacity means you don’t have to worry about overstacking or overloading the machine. An adjustable flat incline bench can be positioned in seven ways, while you can adjust the seat in three ways.
3. Tidyard Complete Home Gym SystemPrice: $561.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a 100-pound sandbag to anchor
- Sturdy PVC and steel construction
- Ideal for workout out all major muscle groups
- Some competitors have a higher weight capacity
- Seat height isn't adjustable
- Limited weight storage
If you’re looking for a home gym that stands out for its overall strength, you’ll appreciate this machine’s PVC and steel construction. As an added bonus, it won’t rock or wobble during use, as it comes with a 100-pound sandbag to help anchor the machine.
Not only can you adjust the machine to multiple positions, it has features such as high and low lateral bars and a sit-up bench for a full-body workout. This home gym features a 265-pound weight capacity. The seat is fully padded to keep you comfortable during workouts.
4. Goplus Multifunction Home GymPrice: $309.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High and low pulley system
- Combination fly and chest press station
- Can be used with up to 12 pulleys
- Press bars can only be used horizontally
- Seat isn't the most supportive
- Front of the machine tends to rock with heavier movements
This Goplus home gym delivers all the essentials for a full-body workout at an affordable price. You’ll find a high and low pulley system that can be used with up to 12 pulleys for a complete workout. A pull-down is included, along with leg extension and a rowing attachment.
A combination fly and chest press station further boosts your workouts. Multi-roll leg stations keep your legs and ankles protected during workouts. The machine comes with a 100-pound weight stack for adjustable resistance.
5. Powerline P1LPXPrice: $1,295.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Versatile enough for all levels
- Highly adjustable to fit all user sizes
- Frame comes with a 10-year warranty
- User instructions could be better
- Assembly can be frustrating
- Included 160 pounds of stacked weight is a bit lower than many competitors
The Powerline P1LPX can be upgraded with more weight, a feature that can justify its higher price tag. This machine is versatile enough to work for beginners and more advanced users. As an added bonus, it is fully adjustable to fit users of various sizes.
Highlights include ergonomic press arms and an optional leg press station. The machine is also compact enough to fit into most home gyms and other compact workout spaces. The frame comes with a generous 10-year warranty for added peace of mind.
6. Stamina X Warrior Home GymPrice: $202.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in adjustable plyo box
- Durable padded grips for extra support
- Ideal for apartments and smaller spaces
- Relatively limited 250-pound weight limit
- May wobble a bit with heavier weight
- Not designed for use with weights
The X-Warrior home gym is much more compact than most other home gyms, making it a practical choice for apartments and smaller home gyms. Don’t be fooled by its smaller size, though, because you can still use the gym for your favorite exercises. Some examples include back and ab workouts, shoulders, chest, dips, modified rows and a variety of push-up positions.
You can also use the home gym set for squats, lunges and other workouts. You can kick your workouts up a notch with HIIT training thanks to the built-in adjustable plyo box.
If you’re not familiar with the benefits of HIIT (high intensity interval training), you could be missing out on certain advantages. According to this U.S. News article, HIIT training may improve vasular function and reverse muscle decline due to aging.
Find more Stamina X Warrior Home Gym information and reviews here.
7. XtremepowerUS Multifunction Home GymPrice: $299.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with 100 pounds of weights
- Useful for extensions, curls and other basic workouts
- Easy to adjust the weight
- Assembly instructions could be better
- Seat height isn't adjustable
- Not recommended for more advanced users
Whether you’re just starting out or you’re into lifting lighter weights, this is one of the best home gyms for beginners and lighter workouts. The gym comes with 100 pounds of weights and can be used for pull-down, pullovers, pull-ups and similar movements. There’s also an adjustable bicep pad.
You can do basic leg workouts, including extensions and curls, with the included attachment. Adjusting the weight is as simple as inserting a pin to set your desired weight.
-
Cons:
- Padded backrest with lumbar support
- Heavy-duty steel frame
- Comes with a 150-pound weight stack
- Low pulley station is in an akward place
- Can take awhile to assemble
- Weight stack isn't labeled
The CAP Barbell FM-H1005 is one of the best home gyms for the money if your main concern is value. Despite its affordable price tag, you’ll find virtually everything you need for a complete home workout. For starters, the machine comes with a leg extension, lat pull down and a chest press station. There’s also a seated row along with a low pulley attachment.
A 150-pound weight stack is included. To top it off, you’ll stay comfortable thanks to the backrest, which has plenty of padding along with lumbar support. A heavy-duty steel frame adds to the machine’s durability.
-
Cons:
- Dual weight 215-pound stacks
- Sturdy oval and steel construction
- Can be used for over 50 different exercises
- Pricey
- Doesn't have a commercial-grade ab station
- Lacks isolateral press and lat stations
If your idea of the best home gym is a complete machine for a true full-body workout, the M5 could be worth the premium price. This home gym includes low row handles, a lat bar, curl bar and rubber handles for extra protection. You can also add-on everything from a tricep rope to leg press, ab bar, an ankle strap, leg press and various add-on weights.
The machine is made with durable oval and round steel for longevity. Dual weight 215-pound stacks allow two people to work out at once. The gym can be used for over 50 different exercises, including fixed and free motion movements.
Other highlights include dual back pad adjustment to keep you comfortable and the option to use the accompanying app to boost your workouts.
-
Cons:
- Can be used for over 60 exercises
- Four-position standard press arm
- Compatible with many different attachments
- Assembly instructions could be better
- Sparse exercise chart
- Multi-hip attachment isn't included
Boost your workout routine by adding more weight with the Body-Solid Fusion 500, which comes with a 310-pound weight stack. You can use the machine for over 60 exercises, including incline and decline presses, chest, leg extensions, lat pulldowns, cable row, shoulder presses and others.
A four-position standard press arm with multi-position handles allows you to isolate specific areas of the triceps and chest. There’s also a leg extension station with pivoting rollers to maximize movements without sacrificing comfort. You can add a large number of attachments, including a leg press, multi-hip station, weight-assisted dips, pull-ups and more.
-
Cons:
- Comes with a 150-pound weight stack
- Supports chest and butterfly press
- Comfortable foam padded press arms
- Assembly can take awhile
- Sparse setup instructions
- Somewhat limited range of motion for taller users
An adjustable preacher curl pad, a feature not always found on budget-friendly home gyms, is a welcome addition for those who want to work out their abs and triceps. The gym comes with a 150-pound adjustable weight stack.
An included leg developer effectively aligns with the knee joints for proper movements during leg curls and leg extensions. Multi-position high and low pulleys add more versatility to your workouts.
Other highlights include foam padded press arms and an included lower cable and ankle strap to complete various lower body exercises. The gym can support users up to 300 pounds.
Which Home Gyms Are Best?
Any home gym that gives you a sufficient workout is a good investment.
If you're looking to establish a workout routine, knowing general exercise recommendations can help.
According to Harvard Medical School, healthy adults should incorporate muscle-strengthening exercises into their workout routines at least two days per week. The same source notes that this type of activity builds endurance, power, mass and muscle strength.
Which All in One Home Gym Do You Suggest?
The best home gym for you might be one that comes with all the bells and whistles, allowing you to enjoy a true full-body workout. If this sounds like what you're looking for, we found several great all in one home gyms.
One of our top picks is the XMark Functional Trainer, you'll get an included adjustable bench along with quick-adjust pulleys with 19 settings, a multi-grip revolving curl bar, tricep press-down bar and more.
You might also like the Inspire Fitness M5, which comes with a low row, aluminum lat bar, curl bar and optional leg press and ab bars.
The Body-Solid Fusion 500 has a four-position standard press arm along with a leg extension, chest presses, lat pulldowns and more.
Which Compact Home Gym Is Best for Me?
Smaller can sometimes be better, especially when you are looking for home gym equipment that will fit into an apartment or a more compact home gym space.
If space is at a premium in your home, we suggest the Stamina Warrior, which stands out for its highly compact and no-frills design. In fact, this home gym is best suited for basic arm and leg exercises using your body weight, as well as HIIT sessions.
CAP Barbell Home Gym is another compact system that comes with all the essentials you need, even in a limited space. Even the Bowflex PR1000 is on the smaller side compared with other home gym sets.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.