6 Best Smart Fitness Mirrors for Home Workouts

FORME Life’s Studio mirror home gyms aren’t cheap, but even the base model comes with extras such as a high-quality non-slip mat, heart rate monitor, cleaning kit and more, making it a solid overall value. You’ll get even more fitness accessories with the premium Studio Lift, such as FORME handles, ankle straps, a short bar, rope handle and a storage cabinet.

As with Echelon, FORME Life offers two products. The entry-level Studio is a well-rounded choice for various workouts, including dance, meditation, body weight and strength training, yoga and more. Upgrading to the Studio Lift gets you a machine that caters to your strength training needs and has independent motors for each arm for balanced resistance. Both versions have a mirrored 43-inch 4K UHD display and 12-megapixel cameras.

We asked FORME Life Founder and CEO, Trent Ward, to tell us more about FORME Life and what sets it apart from a growing number of competitors.

Ward’s frustration over struggling to train around his busy schedule was the catalyst behind this innovative fitness mirror. He told us, “I got very busy and was struggling to get to the gym, so I started working out at home with a trainer. I loved the convenience but hated working around my trainer’s schedule and being unable to track my progress.” Lack of available workout space was another issue. “I had a lot of equipment that didn’t fit well into the apartment,” Ward explained.

Eventually, he said, “I started asking people I knew how to digitize the resistance and then met Yves, who envisioned hiding the equipment in a beautiful mirror.” He’s referring to Yves Behar, founder of Fuseproject design firm and co-founder of August.

The duo created and designed FORME Life with an emphasis on design and functionality. Ward explains that his mirror has all the essentials and more for rewarding home workouts, and blends in easier than your average home gym equipment. “FORME Life fits into your beautiful home, excites you with the most life-like content and display, and has an incredible amount of technology, but not in a techy way.”

FORME Life features a 43-inch 4K display along with resistance training arms that can be stowed away when not in use. You’ll also find voice control and a touchscreen display for added convenience. You can install the mirror on the wall or mount it to the floor. As with the Echelon fitness mirrors, this mirror home gym is reflective so that you can easily follow along with instructors while keeping tabs on your form.

If you’re used to one-on-one training or group fitness classes, you might be hesitant to rely on a mirror for accurate feedback. As with other smart fitness mirrors on our list, FORME Life has the necessary technology to make personalized suggestions and adjustments as needed. Ward explains, “We have two-way cameras and artificial intelligence to enable live remote training sessions and feedback on form.”

