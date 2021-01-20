6 Best Smart Fitness Mirrors for Home Workouts

Once the sticker shock wears off, you might realize that a smart fitness mirror is just what you need to complete your home gym. Most interactive mirrors offer real-time feedback to keep your form in check along with a large selection of live and on-demand classes, including Pilates, yoga and more. Some even offer one-on-one personal training and partner workouts to keep you motivated. Jump down to see which fitness mirrors made our list.
1. FORME Life Studio MirrorPrice: $2,495.00Pros:
Cons:
- Both models have mirrored 43-inch 4K UHD displays
- Resistance training arms on Studio Plus stowe away when not in use
- Doubles as an elegant home mirror
- Stand is sold separately
- Quite expensive
- Some competitors are more compact
FORME Life’s Studio mirror home gyms aren’t cheap, but even the base model comes with extras such as a high-quality non-slip mat, heart rate monitor, cleaning kit and more, making it a solid overall value. You’ll get even more fitness accessories with the premium Studio Lift, such as FORME handles, ankle straps, a short bar, rope handle and a storage cabinet.
As with Echelon, FORME Life offers two products. The entry-level Studio is a well-rounded choice for various workouts, including dance, meditation, body weight and strength training, yoga and more. Upgrading to the Studio Lift gets you a machine that caters to your strength training needs and has independent motors for each arm for balanced resistance. Both versions have a mirrored 43-inch 4K UHD display and 12-megapixel cameras.
We asked FORME Life Founder and CEO, Trent Ward, to tell us more about FORME Life and what sets it apart from a growing number of competitors.
Ward’s frustration over struggling to train around his busy schedule was the catalyst behind this innovative fitness mirror. He told us, “I got very busy and was struggling to get to the gym, so I started working out at home with a trainer. I loved the convenience but hated working around my trainer’s schedule and being unable to track my progress.” Lack of available workout space was another issue. “I had a lot of equipment that didn’t fit well into the apartment,” Ward explained.
Eventually, he said, “I started asking people I knew how to digitize the resistance and then met Yves, who envisioned hiding the equipment in a beautiful mirror.” He’s referring to Yves Behar, founder of Fuseproject design firm and co-founder of August.
The duo created and designed FORME Life with an emphasis on design and functionality. Ward explains that his mirror has all the essentials and more for rewarding home workouts, and blends in easier than your average home gym equipment. “FORME Life fits into your beautiful home, excites you with the most life-like content and display, and has an incredible amount of technology, but not in a techy way.”
FORME Life features a 43-inch 4K display along with resistance training arms that can be stowed away when not in use. You’ll also find voice control and a touchscreen display for added convenience. You can install the mirror on the wall or mount it to the floor. As with the Echelon fitness mirrors, this mirror home gym is reflective so that you can easily follow along with instructors while keeping tabs on your form.
If you’re used to one-on-one training or group fitness classes, you might be hesitant to rely on a mirror for accurate feedback. As with other smart fitness mirrors on our list, FORME Life has the necessary technology to make personalized suggestions and adjustments as needed. Ward explains, “We have two-way cameras and artificial intelligence to enable live remote training sessions and feedback on form.”
Key features:
- Display – 43-inch UHD 4K display with touchscreen (both models)
- Membership – FORME Life membership
- Available models – Studio and Studio LIFT
- Includes weights or accessories – Both models come with a non-slip yoga mat, heart rate monitor and microfiber towel. LIFT also includes FORME handles, short bar, rope handle and ankle straps.
- Delivery service – Installation team
2. Echelon Reflect Smart Fitness MirrorPrice: $1,599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Access live and on-demand fitness classes
- Shows real-time data such as calories burned, goals and heart rate
- Follow along with instructors to keep form and technique in check
- Doesn't come with a stand
- Some complaints of connectivity issues
- 40-inch version doesn't have a touchscreen display
Unlike some competitors, which limit you to a single option, Echelon Reflect Mirrors come in two sizes: 40 and 50 inches. If cost is your primary concern, you can save quite a bit by sticking with the smaller mirror. Both mirrors stream live and on-demand fitness classes at your convenience.
Bluetooth technology allows you to connect to the app using your smart device and earphones. Once you’ve chosen your class, you can follow along with your favorite instructors.
You’ll be able to see your reflection on the screen the entire time to ensure that your form and technique are correct. Real-time data such as calories burned, goals and heart rate keeps you in the loop as you exercise.
If you’re trying to decide between Echelon Reflect mirrors, there are some notable differences between the models. The more affordable 40-inch fitness mirror features a 1080p HD display and weighs 26 pounds. It’s also more compact than the 50-inch touchscreen. In contrast, its large 32-inch HD touchscreen display is the hallmark component of the 50-inch Reflect. This mirror is also heavier and more expensive.
Unlike traditional home gym exercise equipment, Echelon’s Reflect mirrors require zero footprint space. As long as you can securely attach the fitness mirror to the wall you are good to go. Also, unlike most cardio machines, these mirrors can easily blend into the background when you’re done working out.
Key features:
- Display – 40-inch has a 1080p HD display and the 50-inch has a 32-inch HD touchscreen display
- Membership – Live and on-demand classes. Echelon membership is compatible with all of the company’s connected fitness devices
- Available models – 40- and 50-inch mirrors
- Includes weights or accessories – No
- Delivery service – Standard delivery
3. Tonal Smart Home GymPrice: $2,995.00Pros:
Cons:
- Users can join virtual workout groups
- Options for over 170 different moves
- Works the upper and lower body
- Some competitors have a larger display
- Currently doesn't offer live classes
- Expensive smart accessories bundle
With 200 pounds of resistance in total — 100 pounds per arm — you can quickly expand your home workout routine with Tonal.
Instead of traditional metal weights, which require storage space and can hamper movements with their natural inertia, Tonal home gym combines magnets and electricity for maximum effectiveness. Adjustable arms support various upper and lower body movements for a true full-body workout at home.
Tonal learns as you go and makes adjustments as needed to match your current fitness level, much like you would expect from an in-person coach or personal trainer. For example, the smart fitness mirror uses a full-body strength assessment to determine how much weight you can lift then sets the weights accordingly. The weight automatically increases as you grow stronger. A suite of 17 sensors provides real-time feedback on your technique and form and even tells you how to maximize your range of motion.
When it’s time to work out, you can choose from a large library of available workouts. You can also customize and save your own workout programs using the accompanying app. If you’d rather not follow a program, simply use the Free Lift function for an independent session.
Even if you’re not using a dedicated program, Tonal’s artificial intelligence system recommends specific weights and keeps tabs on your workout progress.
Tonal home gym keeps home workout boredom at bay with its vibrant 24-inch interactive display. The screen might seem a bit small compared with some of the other smart fitness mirrors on our list, but it’s a practical size for workouts in your apartment or cramped home gym.
Unlike some competitors, which offer a choice between at least two models, there’s only one Tonal. You’ll need to pay extra for the smart accessories bundle, which includes a workout mat, roller, bench, ropes, smart bar and smart handles.
Key features:
- Display – 24-inch interactive display
- Membership – Tonal membership with access to thousands of workouts (Live classes currently not available)
- Available models – Tonal
- Includes weights or accessories – Comes with 200 pounds of digital weights but accessories bundle is purchased separately
- Delivery service – Professional delivery and installation
4. The Mirror Workout MirrorPrice: $1,863.00Pros:
Cons:
- Streams unlimited live and on-demand fitness classes
- Comes with a one-year subscription
- Only requires two feet of available wall space for installation
- Doesn't have a touchscreen display
- Can't stream non-Mirror content
- Membership required to access classes
If your home fitness routine is feeling a bit stale, Mirror streams thousands of unlimited on-demand and live classes to keep you motivated and challenged. As with most other streaming services, you have 24/7 access to your favorite workouts.
You also won’t be restricted to just one or two types of workouts, as you can choose from over 50 different activities. Whether you’re in the mood for boxing, arms and abs, cardio and strength, Latin dancing, Pilates or even fun workouts for the entire family, there really is something for everyone.
Bluetooth technology keeps you plugged into your health statistics as you move. For example, you can pair your favorite compatible heart rate monitor to accurately track your heartrate. Mirror doesn’t yet support certain devices, such as Fitbit or Garmin watches without Wear OS, but you can use it with the Apple Watch, Polar monitors, Peloton monitors, Garmin chest strap and more. You can also pair select Bluetooth headphones and speakers to kick your workouts up a notch.
You need an active Mirror membership to access available classes and personal training. Following a one-year membership commitment, you can choose to switch to a month-to-month membership. As long as you’re still a member, you’ll have access to unlimited live and on-demand classes for up to six household members.
Most smart fitness mirrors have integrated technology to monitor your movements and provide feedback without being too obtrusive. The Mirror uses advanced camera technology to help keep you on track as you exercise. You’ll receive real-time feedback depending on your fitness goals and preferences.
When it comes to aesthetics, you probably feel compelled to hide most of your workout gear and equipment rather than leave it out for display. Mirror has a slender and modern design and easily doubles as an upscale full-length mirror when it’s not in use, so you don’t have to worry about moving it out of the way when you have visitors.
If you’re wondering whether you have enough space to set up a new piece of fitness equipment, you only need two feet of available wall space to set up and use Mirror. To make your life easier, Mirror also comes with an adaptable wall mount and a slim carbon steel stand.
Every Mirror purchase includes a one-year subscription along with a care kit, stand mount and white glove delivery service and installation.
Key features:
- Display – 40-inch full HD 1080p display
- Membership – Live and on-demand classes with Mirror membership (required with purchase)
- Available models – The Mirror
- Includes weights or accessories – Includes a stand mount
- Delivery service – Includes white glove delivery
5. Tempo StudioPrice: $1,995.00Pros:
Cons:
- Comes with weights and accessories
- Personalized AI-powered workout guidance
- Access to hundreds of classes
- Not as sleek as other smart fitness mirrors
- Requires a fair amount of workout space
- Doesn't offer partner workouts or personalized training
You can use accessory weights and extras with most smart fitness mirrors on our list, but few actually bundle all the essentials together like Tempo Studio. Every Tempo Studio also comes with a 25-pound barbell, 7.5-pound dumbbells, workout mat, recovery roller and an assortment of color-coded plates ranging from 1.25 to 10 pounds.
While it’s not quite the same as an in-person workout with a trainer or coach, you’ll get real-time feedback and expert coaching to keep you on track with your fitness goals. You can also see your workout progress during each exercise session.
Tempo Studio features a large 42-inch HD touchscreen display, which is similar in size to many of its competitors.
If you want a smart fitness mirror that aims to blend in with your existing decor rather than stand out, the A-framed Tempo might not be your first choice. While its footprint is only three square feet, Tempo Studio requires eight feet of clearance during actual workouts.
This interactive home gym stands six feet tall, 1’4″ deep and weighs 100 pounds. However, Tempo Studio doubles as a handy storage solution for those extra weights and accessories you’re probably using during workouts.
Key features:
- Display – 42-inch HD touchscreen
- Membership – Tempo membership with live and on-demand classes
- Available models – Tempo Studio
- Includes weights or accessories – Comes with weights and accessories
- Delivery service – White glove delivery
6. NordicTrack VaultPrice: $1,999.00Pros:
Cons:
- Space-saving freestanding storage system
- Mirror rotates 360 degrees
- One-year iFit membership included
- Base model doesn't come with many accessories
- Only has a two-year warranty for parts
- Larger mirror makes it less compact than some competitors
NordicTrack Vault, scheduled for release in February 2021 and currently available for pre-order, combines iFit technology for interactive training sessions and reflective technology for rapid visual feedback. As you move, you can follow along with your on-screen trainer to keep your form in check.
You have two choices: Standalone and Complete. The more basic Standalone version includes a one-year iFit family membership along with hanging shelves and a cleaning towel. Upgrading to the Complete also gets you an exercise mat, yoga blocks, loop bands, resistance bands, premium shelves, and a range of dumbbells and kettlebells.
This smart fitness mirror has an expansive 60-inch oversized mirror to clearly display even the smallest details. Once your iFit membership is set up you’ll have access to HIIT, yoga, strength training, Pilates and other types of workouts.
As with other smart home fitness systems, Tonal learns as you exercise and automatically adjusts to your body. Each movement is accurately measured and recorded, from reps to sets to time under tension and more, for personalized results. Don’t worry if you’re just starting out, as you’ll find hundreds of available programs to match your current fitness level.
If space is at a premium, you don’t have to give up on your desire to own an interactive fitness mirror. That’s because the Vault has its own freestanding storage system to stash your workout essentials to help keep your space neat and tidy.
Key features:
- Display – Both models have a 32-inch smart HD touchscreen display
- Membership – Both mirrors include a one-year iFit family membership
- Available models – Standalone and Complete
- Includes weights or accessories – Complete mirror includes exercise bands and weights
- Delivery service – Regular (white glove delivery is currently unavailable)
Is the Mirror Fitness worth It?
Smart fitness mirrors can be a sensible investment for your home gym. These compact machines generally aren't cheap, but they're loaded with features and technology to take your workouts to the next level.
If you're short on space or pressed for time (or both), a smart fitness mirror is a convenient solution. We've reviewed popular brand names, including Mirror home gym and Tonal home gym, along with several other exciting options.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults need to incorporate aerobic activity and muscle strengthening exercises into their exercise routines.
The CDC recommends at least 150 minutes a week of moderate to intense aerobic activity and at least two days of muscle-strengthening exercises for maximum health benefits.
An exercise mirror can encourage you to keep moving and hit your fitness goals in the comfort of your own home.
What Is the Best Workout Mirror?
Smart fitness mirrors might seem fairly interchangeable at first glance, but there are several distinguishing characteristics that can make one mirror stand out above the rest.
Not sure which mirror is right for you? Here's a look at some of the pros and cons to consider with each smart fitness mirror on our list:
Tempo - Comes with all necessary weights and accessories for workouts, including barbells, weights and dumbbells. You can access live and on-demand classes, track workouts and customize workouts. However, you don't do partner workouts or one-on-one personal training. Also, the required eight feet of workout space could be a dealbreaker for cramped living areas.
Tonal - Beef up your home fitness routine with the included cable machine, which provides up to 200 pounds of digital weights. The smart fitness mirror also learns as you move and automatically adjusts to your body and fitness level. Live classes aren't available, but you'll have access to hundreds of on-demand classes.
Mirror - This smart home gym from lululemon encourages interactive workout experiences by giving you a chance to join a Competitive Class, connect with friends and compete with yourself to improve your fitness. You can join live weekly classes or access thousands of classes with a Mirror membership. If you're missing the exclusive gym experience you can sign up for one-on-one personal training. The Mirror has a small footprint and a low profile for seamless integration with your home decor.
FORME Life - Both the Studio and Studio LIFT have 43-inch UHD 4K touchscreen displays and telescopic cameras for live one-on-one personal training. Take your workouts to the next level by upgrading to the LIFT, which has a folding arm attachment with variable resistance up to 150 pounds.
Echelon Reflect - Whether you choose the 40-inch or 50-inch version, Echelon Reflect is slightly easier on the wallet than some of its competitors. Both versions feature a sweatproof, WiFi-enabled touchscreen display, and access to a wide range of live and on-demand classes. If you're not a fan of bulky fitness equipment, you'll appreciate the sleek design of the Echelon Reflect.
NordicTrack Vault - An iFit membership gives you access to fitness professionals who will guide you through Pilates, strength training, HIIT workouts, lifting and other exercises, all on the 32-inch smart HD display. Depending on your fitness goals you can opt for the Standalone or Complete products. Complete comes with an exercise mat, yoga blocks, loop bands, resistance bands, kettlebells and dumbbells. Both Vault home gyms include a one-year iFit membership.
Tonal Vs. Mirror: Which Is Better?
A quick glance makes it obvious that screen size is one of the key differences between the Mirror and Tonal smart home gyms. The Mirror has a larger 40-inch 1080 pixel display, compared to Tonal's 24-inch 1080 pixel display. However, Tonal has a touchscreen display while Mirror does not.
Both workout mirrors have a five-megapixel camera. The Mirror's screen is 70 percent reflective so that you can see yourself working out alongside your chosen trainer. Tonal's screen is not a mirror.
However, Tonal comes with a digital weight system with 200 pounds of resistance and adjustable arms for customized workouts. Mirror doesn't come with extra equipment.
Tonal needs to be mounted on a wall, while you can mount your Mirror on the wall or floor.
