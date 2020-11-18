9 Best Indoor Home Gyms for Kids (Updated!)

Looking for home gyms for adults? Check out our best home gyms for your home fitness.

The best indoor home gyms for kids are safe and fun enough to give parents, grandparents, and sitters a much-deserved break. From playpens with tunnels and ball pits to STEM-oriented structures, scroll down to start shopping for that must-have indoor home gym for your kids.

Our Unbiased Reviews

1. Gym1 Deluxe Indoor Playground Price: $152.95 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Includes a core doorway unit along with a trapeze, ladder, rings, swing and rope

Doesn't require drilling or holes to install

Meets ASTM International Standards for home gym equipment Cons: Assembly instructions could be better

May not work with decorative trim

Clamps may be too small for some doorways The As Seen on TV Gym1 Deluxe Indoor Playground set meets the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) International Standards for home playground equipment, making it a safe option for your little ones. There’s plenty in this set to keep your kids entertained for hours on end, including a core doorway unit along with a ladder, rope, swing, rings and a trapeze. This set can hold up to 300 pounds and is best suited for kids ages three and up. Even better, the set assembles in just a few minutes and doesn’t require any holes or drilling for installation. For best results, install the set on a 25 to 36-inch wide doorway with trim on top. 2. Fitness Kid Pegasus Price: $999.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Comes in two sizes for different ceiling heights

Offers various components to keep kids active

Supports up to 220 pounds Cons: Requires a lot of room

Can be tedious to assemble

Only comes in two sizes The Pegasus indoor gym from Fitness Kid is a great solution if you want to keep your little ones active and entertained. This home playground and gym is made for indoor use and comes with various components to keep kids busy. A combination of ropes, ladders, bars and swings inspires new and creative ways to move. This indoor gym even comes with a basketball ring and gymnastics rings to take playtime to the next level. The Pegasus Kids Indoor Playground comes in two sizes and a variety of colors. This structure is recommended for kids ages four and up. 3. Eezy Peezy Monkey Bars Climbing Tower Price: $149.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Great for ages three through eight

Wide base keeps the structure from tipping over

Detachable top easily fits through doorways Cons: Assembly can be tedious

Requires quite a bit of space

Anchors are sold separately Keeping the kids entertained is a bit easier with the Eezy Peezy Monkey Bars Climbing Tower. This tower is sturdy enough to support 150 pounds and is best for kids ages three through eight. The gym weighs just 25 pounds and can be used outdoors or inside. Interlocking plastic tubes with connectors make this set a durable choice for active kids. Each piece is made with high-quality plastic and even has UV protection for durability over time. The climbing tower is easy to assemble and even has a detachable top to easily fit through doorways. A wide base keeps the structure from tipping over, even when the kids are having a blast. You can use anchors (purchased separately) for added stability. 4. Tumbl Trak Junior Kip Bar Price: $287.32 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Great for smaller children who are just starting their gymnastics career

Can be used with mats up to eight inches thick

Flat steel bait keeps bar from tipping Cons: Not ideal for more advanced skill levels

Stabilizer bars are sold separately

Bar may rock a bit during kips This Junior Kip Bar is recommended for smaller children who are just starting their gymnastics career. Tumbl Trak has been a trusted gymnastics equipment manufacturer for years, and this junior kip bar won’t disappoint thanks to its solid construction, including a flat steel bait to keep the bar from tipping during use. This gymnastics training bar can support up to 125 pounds with extensions (and up to 70 pounds with the standard base) and adjusts from 38 to 56 inches high. Spring pin knobs let you quickly and easily adjust the bar to your desired height. The 1-1/2-inch solid wood bar is sturdy enough for even the most demanding training sessions. Young athletes can use the bar for a variety of movements, including kipping, hanging, circling and swinging. If you want to put a mat under the bar, flat steel cross supports are in place to keep your gymnast that much safer. You can use a standard thickness up to an eight-inch thick mat. 5. Comet 1 Price: $559.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Includes several components such as ladders, gymnastics rings and a trapeze

Adjustable horizontal bar

Easy assembly with no drilling required Cons: Mats are recommended but don't come with the set

Not much space between some attachments

Won't work with 7' ceilings If you’re concerned about stability (and what parent isn’t?), this gym’s unique and extra-sturdy T-shaped frame is especially appealing. The frame supports up to 220 pounds. You can also adjust the hinge placement depending on your child’s specific needs. Dual anti-slip crossbars help to minimize slips for extra peace of mind. This fun gym comes with numerous components to keep your child active and busy for hours on end. You’ll find durable rungs with a metal base, a climbing rope, horizontal bar, rope ladder, trapeze, ladder and gymnastics rings. The horizontal bar is adjustable to give your little one even more space to play or configure the set in a fun new way. 6. Romana Pegasus Price: $999.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Each rung has a metal base with a plastic covering for a better grip

Components include a trapeze, gymnastics rings, monkey bars and more

Securely fits between the floor and ceiling Cons: Only works within a limited ceiling height range

Doesn't come with a swing

Mats are sold separately Instead of mounting this kid’s home gym to the wall or ceiling, the natural pressure between your floor and ceiling will keep the set securely in place. To ensure a proper fit, you’ll need a ceiling height between 7’9″ and 9’11”. You won’t have to worry about drilling, as the bolts are simply unscrewed for installation. The set caters to kids three and over and comes with enough components to keep them busy while you’re working or catching up on chores around the house. Aside from a traditional ladder, kids can climb on the rope and curved ladders. There’s also a horizontal bar, trapeze, gymnastics rings and a climbing rope. Monkey bars and basketball rings are also great sources of fun. Each rung has a metal base with a plastic covering to provide a better grip. 7. Hide N Side Ball Pit & Play Tent Price: $69.95 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Meets or exceeds CPSC and ASTM standards

Multiple components keep kids entertained for hours

Comes with a target wall game Cons: Pit balls aren't included

Can be tough to get the set back into its carrying bag

Seams may come undone over time With so many different components, even the rowdiest kids will be entertained for hours on end with this fun ball pit and play tent. You’ll have to purchase the pit balls separately, but the rest of the set comes ready to use. The set is a fun source of entertainment for all ages and can be used with active toddlers through kids up to age seven. If you’re hesitant about setting up the set, it helps to know that the entire structure pops up and is ready to go in seconds. Each tunnel is fastened with an easy locking system to keep it from separating as the kids zip through. The set has something for everyone, including a teepee, cubes, tunnels and a wall game with four included dart balls. This set meets or exceeds CPSC and ASTM standards. 8. OneTwoFit Horizontal Bar Price: $89.98 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Best for kids ages three through seven

Expandable bars adjust to four heights

Can be used as a horizontal bar or a swing Cons: Prone to moving around when kids are swinging

Can be tough to adjust the height

Not sturdy enough for older kids The OneTwoFit Horizontal Bar is designed to promote bone growth in young gymnasts ages three through seven. Not only does the horizontal bar get kids up and moving, it’s also great for strengthening muscles, improving balance and flexibility, and even boosting confidence as young gymnasts perfect their moves or simply explore their skills. These expandable bars adjust to four heights, from 35.8 to 52 inches, and are specifically designed for kids ages three through seven. This structure supports up to 110 pounds and has a rust-proof powder coating to keep the exterior from getting scratched. Slip-resistant rubber floor rings keep the structure stable while the little ones play. 9. Funphix STEM Climbing Gym Price: $299.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Designed for climbing and crawling

Tubes and connectors are small enough for littler hands

Structures can be disconnected in minutes Cons: May be too complex for younger kids

Included screws aren't very durable

Warranty is only two years Make indoor playtime fun and informative with the Funphix Climbing Gym, which encourages kids to use their science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills to build play structures. Your little ones will be encouraged to test their artistic skills and cognitive abilities as they come up with new ways to climb the structure. While the tubes and connectors are nice and sturdy, they’re also designed for small hands. While most kids will undoubtedly choose to climb on and up the structure, it’s also made for crawling. When it’s time to clean up, the pieces can be disassembled in minutes. This STEM learning set holds up to 150 pounds and can be used indoors and outside. It’s best for kids ages two through 12 years.

How Can I Keep My Child Active in the Winter?

Keeping your children active can be tough enough, especially during those long and cold winter months. If seemingly endless quarrels and interruptions have left you wondering how you're going to make it through winter (or even a rainy day), an indoor home gym for kids is an ideal solution. We've rounded up the safest and most fun home gyms for kids, so you can finally sit back and relax or finish up those chores you've been meaning to do.

According to the Mayo Clinic, kids ages six and up should get at least an hour of physical activity each day, while three to five-year-olds should remain active throughout the day. While kids in the older age group should incorporate activities to help strengthen their muscles and bones at least three days each week, younger kids should be involved in activities that boost their growth and development.

Which Is the Best Indoor Gym for Toddlers?

We've included kid's home gyms for all ages, from as young as six months to toddlers up to three years old. Younger kids can benefit from foam building sets that keep the creative juices flowing by encouraging little ones to move various pieces around to create a fun new play environment. We especially like the Costzon Crawl & Climb Foam Play Set, an indoor gym for kids that comes with five colorful pieces and is both durable and easy to clean.

The Hide N Side Ball Pit & Play Tent is a fun home gym for a variety of ages, from one through seven. This play tent is guaranteed to keep your little ones entertained and engaged, and is a great game for them to grow into.

Which Home Indoor Jungle Gym Is Best?

An indoor jungle gym is a great opportunity for your budding gymnast or active older children to build strength and muscle while burning off energy. The Gym1 Deluxe Indoor Playground is a versatile indoor gym for kids with something for everyone, including various ladders, rings, a rope swing and a trapeze. It also meets the ASTM International Standards for safety for peace of mind.

The SportBaby Wooden Swedish Ladder supports up to 220 pounds and is designed for climbing and home gymnastics. While this kid's home gym is designed for ages two and up, it's sturdy enough for parents as well.

See Also: