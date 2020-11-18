9 Best Indoor Home Gyms for Kids (Updated!)

The best indoor home gyms for kids are safe and fun enough to give parents, grandparents, and sitters a much-deserved break. From playpens with tunnels and ball pits to STEM-oriented structures, scroll down to start shopping for that must-have indoor home gym for your kids.
Looking for home gyms for adults? Check out our best home gyms for your home fitness.
-
1. Gym1 Deluxe Indoor PlaygroundPrice: $152.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a core doorway unit along with a trapeze, ladder, rings, swing and rope
- Doesn't require drilling or holes to install
- Meets ASTM International Standards for home gym equipment
- Assembly instructions could be better
- May not work with decorative trim
- Clamps may be too small for some doorways
The As Seen on TV Gym1 Deluxe Indoor Playground set meets the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) International Standards for home playground equipment, making it a safe option for your little ones. There’s plenty in this set to keep your kids entertained for hours on end, including a core doorway unit along with a ladder, rope, swing, rings and a trapeze.
This set can hold up to 300 pounds and is best suited for kids ages three and up. Even better, the set assembles in just a few minutes and doesn’t require any holes or drilling for installation. For best results, install the set on a 25 to 36-inch wide doorway with trim on top.
-
2. Fitness Kid PegasusPros:
Cons:
- Comes in two sizes for different ceiling heights
- Offers various components to keep kids active
- Supports up to 220 pounds
- Requires a lot of room
- Can be tedious to assemble
- Only comes in two sizes
The Pegasus indoor gym from Fitness Kid is a great solution if you want to keep your little ones active and entertained. This home playground and gym is made for indoor use and comes with various components to keep kids busy.
A combination of ropes, ladders, bars and swings inspires new and creative ways to move. This indoor gym even comes with a basketball ring and gymnastics rings to take playtime to the next level.
The Pegasus Kids Indoor Playground comes in two sizes and a variety of colors. This structure is recommended for kids ages four and up.
-
3. Eezy Peezy Monkey Bars Climbing TowerPrice: $149.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for ages three through eight
- Wide base keeps the structure from tipping over
- Detachable top easily fits through doorways
- Assembly can be tedious
- Requires quite a bit of space
- Anchors are sold separately
Keeping the kids entertained is a bit easier with the Eezy Peezy Monkey Bars Climbing Tower. This tower is sturdy enough to support 150 pounds and is best for kids ages three through eight.
The gym weighs just 25 pounds and can be used outdoors or inside. Interlocking plastic tubes with connectors make this set a durable choice for active kids.
Each piece is made with high-quality plastic and even has UV protection for durability over time. The climbing tower is easy to assemble and even has a detachable top to easily fit through doorways.
A wide base keeps the structure from tipping over, even when the kids are having a blast. You can use anchors (purchased separately) for added stability.
-
4. Tumbl Trak Junior Kip BarPrice: $287.32Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for smaller children who are just starting their gymnastics career
- Can be used with mats up to eight inches thick
- Flat steel bait keeps bar from tipping
- Not ideal for more advanced skill levels
- Stabilizer bars are sold separately
- Bar may rock a bit during kips
This Junior Kip Bar is recommended for smaller children who are just starting their gymnastics career. Tumbl Trak has been a trusted gymnastics equipment manufacturer for years, and this junior kip bar won’t disappoint thanks to its solid construction, including a flat steel bait to keep the bar from tipping during use.
This gymnastics training bar can support up to 125 pounds with extensions (and up to 70 pounds with the standard base) and adjusts from 38 to 56 inches high. Spring pin knobs let you quickly and easily adjust the bar to your desired height. The 1-1/2-inch solid wood bar is sturdy enough for even the most demanding training sessions.
Young athletes can use the bar for a variety of movements, including kipping, hanging, circling and swinging. If you want to put a mat under the bar, flat steel cross supports are in place to keep your gymnast that much safer. You can use a standard thickness up to an eight-inch thick mat.
-
5. Comet 1Price: $559.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes several components such as ladders, gymnastics rings and a trapeze
- Adjustable horizontal bar
- Easy assembly with no drilling required
- Mats are recommended but don't come with the set
- Not much space between some attachments
- Won't work with 7' ceilings
If you’re concerned about stability (and what parent isn’t?), this gym’s unique and extra-sturdy T-shaped frame is especially appealing. The frame supports up to 220 pounds. You can also adjust the hinge placement depending on your child’s specific needs.
Dual anti-slip crossbars help to minimize slips for extra peace of mind. This fun gym comes with numerous components to keep your child active and busy for hours on end. You’ll find durable rungs with a metal base, a climbing rope, horizontal bar, rope ladder, trapeze, ladder and gymnastics rings. The horizontal bar is adjustable to give your little one even more space to play or configure the set in a fun new way.
-
6. Romana PegasusPros:
Cons:
- Each rung has a metal base with a plastic covering for a better grip
- Components include a trapeze, gymnastics rings, monkey bars and more
- Securely fits between the floor and ceiling
- Only works within a limited ceiling height range
- Doesn't come with a swing
- Mats are sold separately
Instead of mounting this kid’s home gym to the wall or ceiling, the natural pressure between your floor and ceiling will keep the set securely in place. To ensure a proper fit, you’ll need a ceiling height between 7’9″ and 9’11”. You won’t have to worry about drilling, as the bolts are simply unscrewed for installation.
The set caters to kids three and over and comes with enough components to keep them busy while you’re working or catching up on chores around the house. Aside from a traditional ladder, kids can climb on the rope and curved ladders. There’s also a horizontal bar, trapeze, gymnastics rings and a climbing rope. Monkey bars and basketball rings are also great sources of fun. Each rung has a metal base with a plastic covering to provide a better grip.
-
7. Hide N Side Ball Pit & Play TentPrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Meets or exceeds CPSC and ASTM standards
- Multiple components keep kids entertained for hours
- Comes with a target wall game
- Pit balls aren't included
- Can be tough to get the set back into its carrying bag
- Seams may come undone over time
With so many different components, even the rowdiest kids will be entertained for hours on end with this fun ball pit and play tent. You’ll have to purchase the pit balls separately, but the rest of the set comes ready to use. The set is a fun source of entertainment for all ages and can be used with active toddlers through kids up to age seven.
If you’re hesitant about setting up the set, it helps to know that the entire structure pops up and is ready to go in seconds. Each tunnel is fastened with an easy locking system to keep it from separating as the kids zip through. The set has something for everyone, including a teepee, cubes, tunnels and a wall game with four included dart balls. This set meets or exceeds CPSC and ASTM standards.
-
8. OneTwoFit Horizontal BarPrice: $89.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Best for kids ages three through seven
- Expandable bars adjust to four heights
- Can be used as a horizontal bar or a swing
- Prone to moving around when kids are swinging
- Can be tough to adjust the height
- Not sturdy enough for older kids
The OneTwoFit Horizontal Bar is designed to promote bone growth in young gymnasts ages three through seven. Not only does the horizontal bar get kids up and moving, it’s also great for strengthening muscles, improving balance and flexibility, and even boosting confidence as young gymnasts perfect their moves or simply explore their skills.
These expandable bars adjust to four heights, from 35.8 to 52 inches, and are specifically designed for kids ages three through seven. This structure supports up to 110 pounds and has a rust-proof powder coating to keep the exterior from getting scratched. Slip-resistant rubber floor rings keep the structure stable while the little ones play.
-
9. Funphix STEM Climbing GymPrice: $299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for climbing and crawling
- Tubes and connectors are small enough for littler hands
- Structures can be disconnected in minutes
- May be too complex for younger kids
- Included screws aren't very durable
- Warranty is only two years
Make indoor playtime fun and informative with the Funphix Climbing Gym, which encourages kids to use their science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills to build play structures. Your little ones will be encouraged to test their artistic skills and cognitive abilities as they come up with new ways to climb the structure.
While the tubes and connectors are nice and sturdy, they’re also designed for small hands. While most kids will undoubtedly choose to climb on and up the structure, it’s also made for crawling. When it’s time to clean up, the pieces can be disassembled in minutes. This STEM learning set holds up to 150 pounds and can be used indoors and outside. It’s best for kids ages two through 12 years.
How Can I Keep My Child Active in the Winter?
Keeping your children active can be tough enough, especially during those long and cold winter months. If seemingly endless quarrels and interruptions have left you wondering how you're going to make it through winter (or even a rainy day), an indoor home gym for kids is an ideal solution. We've rounded up the safest and most fun home gyms for kids, so you can finally sit back and relax or finish up those chores you've been meaning to do.
According to the Mayo Clinic, kids ages six and up should get at least an hour of physical activity each day, while three to five-year-olds should remain active throughout the day. While kids in the older age group should incorporate activities to help strengthen their muscles and bones at least three days each week, younger kids should be involved in activities that boost their growth and development.
Which Is the Best Indoor Gym for Toddlers?
We've included kid's home gyms for all ages, from as young as six months to toddlers up to three years old. Younger kids can benefit from foam building sets that keep the creative juices flowing by encouraging little ones to move various pieces around to create a fun new play environment. We especially like the Costzon Crawl & Climb Foam Play Set, an indoor gym for kids that comes with five colorful pieces and is both durable and easy to clean.
The Hide N Side Ball Pit & Play Tent is a fun home gym for a variety of ages, from one through seven. This play tent is guaranteed to keep your little ones entertained and engaged, and is a great game for them to grow into.
Which Home Indoor Jungle Gym Is Best?
An indoor jungle gym is a great opportunity for your budding gymnast or active older children to build strength and muscle while burning off energy. The Gym1 Deluxe Indoor Playground is a versatile indoor gym for kids with something for everyone, including various ladders, rings, a rope swing and a trapeze. It also meets the ASTM International Standards for safety for peace of mind.
The SportBaby Wooden Swedish Ladder supports up to 220 pounds and is designed for climbing and home gymnastics. While this kid's home gym is designed for ages two and up, it's sturdy enough for parents as well.
