WATCH: Beyonce & Jay-Z Didn’t Stand for National Anthem

The 41-second video posted by TMZ shows Beyonce, Jay-Z, and their daughter, Blue Ivy, sitting while Demo Lovato belted out the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in Miami on February 2, 2020. TMZ reported that people around the celebrity couple, including their bodyguard, did stand for the National Anthem.

The video is bound to reignite the controversy over the National Anthem that grew after athletes knelt during it. Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy didn’t kneel, though; the TMZ video shows them in their seats, at least for the portion seen in that video.

Jay-Z’s Company Has a Partnership With the NFL

Jay-Z told The New York Times that he previously turned down a chance to appear in a Super Bowl half-time show.

The Times reported that the NFL had developed a partnership with Jay-Z’s company, Roc Nation that “gives Jay-Z influence over the league’s most important music events, including the halftime show.”

Roc Nation, according to Vox, will also play a role in the NFL’s “Inspire Change” initiative, which is an initiative between the League and NFL players interested in “social and racial justice.” Among their concerns: Criminal justice reform and relationships between the community and police, Vox reported.

According to Vox, Jay-Z said this when the partnership was announced: “With its global reach, the National Football League has the platform and opportunity to inspire change across the country. This partnership is an opportunity to strengthen the fabric of communities across America.”

Some People Criticized Jay-Z & Beyonce on Twitter

During Demi Lavato’s rendition of the National Anthem, Jay-Z and Beyoncé were seen seated. The mega duo are seen swaying and Beyoncé may be even singing along. Jay-Z has a multimillion dollar deal with the NFL curating entertainment events and social justice causes. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/kvtuA6iAwM — Culttture (@culttture) February 3, 2020

Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Super Bowl sitting quickly became political on social media. Some people criticized the couple for it. “Jay-Z and Beyoncé are in no position to tell Anyone what to do. Sitting down through the National Anthem at the Super Bowl is a disgrace,” wrote one woman on Twitter.

Another person wrote, “They should be ashamed of themselves given the opportunities they have been given.” Wrote a woman, “Not a Beyoncé fan, but huge Jay-Z fan. I understand making a political statement, but now that he’s part of the NFL, this is a bit disgraceful.”

Others pointed out that Beyonce and Jay-Z weren’t the only people seen sitting in the video, but no one was bringing up anyone else. Of course, they’re not Beyonce and Jay-Z.

However, one man wrote: “I don’t care if Jay-Z and Beyonce sit, stand, or do back-flips…These people are never going to be like you. Stop obsessing about celebrities and work on your own life.”

And another man wrote, “Go Jay-Z and Beyoncé! America doesn’t give a sh*t about you and other folks of color.”

Wrote another, “Jay-Z and Beyonce just feel they are underpaid in a racist, capitalistic society.”

