Baker Mayfield, Drew Lock Caught in Dance Off at Super Bowl

So maybe the Cleveland Browns didn’t follow through on some massive expectations and make it to the Super Bowl this season.

But that didn’t stop Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield from getting into a bit of a battle off the field in Miami prior to the big game. Video emerged from the weekend of Mayfield getting into a very disappointing dance off with Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock at a nightclub.

It wasn’t exactly impressive, but you can check out the footage for yourself below.

Baker Mayfield & Drew Lock have dance off at #SuperBowl party 🙃 pic.twitter.com/yKGA15qn6B — Terez Owens (@TerezOwens) February 2, 2020

A year after setting the rookie touchdown record, Mayfield struggled to play consistently behind a patchwork offensive line in his second season. He finished the year with 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, ranking next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%) despite having both Beckham and Landry at his disposal.

Lock started the final five games of the year for the Broncos, going 4-1 in those starts. Lock — a second-round pick in last year’s draft — had a 7-3 TD to interception ratio in those contests.

Baker Mayfield Has Humble Showing at Super Bowl Week

Mayfield had a constructive week at the Super Bowl, playing reporter on Radio Row and making the rounds on the talk shows. He had an especially strong showing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” where he addressed one of his biggest rivals this season in Rex Ryan.

The former head coach called Mayfield overrated at hell this season, prompting a response from the Browns QB, criticizing Ryan’s lack of a coaching gig.

But face-to-face, the two kept it cordial and Mayfield took the blame for the Browns down season, which included a fair share of distractions off the field.

“I put my foot in my mouth a lot this year,” Mayfield said. “I have to be me, but I don’t need to reply to the stuff on the outside. … I think it’s something you really have to be conscious of because you’re in an environment where you hear a lot of things. Stuff pops up on the phone, stuff’s on the T.V. People talk, so you have to make a conscious decision to protect your locker room and take care of your guys and block out the negative stuff and when they’re patting you on the back, to me that’s even worse.”

Baker Mayfield Impresses Colin Cowherd

.@ColinCowherd was impressed with Baker Mayfield during Super Bowl week interviews: "He showed contrition and real maturity." pic.twitter.com/41DNozDgQV — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 3, 2020

Mayfield’s contrite statements on national television caught the attention of one of his biggest critics — Colin Cowherd. The host of “The Herd” commended Mayfield for his Super Bowl week showing, albeit with a little bit of shade.

“I think Baker Mayfield did something last week that I wasn’t sure he was capable of. I’ve watched him in the NFL and college be incredibly juvenile,” Cowherd said. “Some of the media experts called it ‘leadership’ but I thought it was incredibly dumb. Grabbing your junk, throwing the ball at other players, dissing guys, planting flags, and calling out medical staff. … But he went on several shows last week and showed contrition and real maturity. I want to see him in the regular season, but I didn’t even think he was capable of getting to this point. The first way to solve a problem is admit you got a problem, and in this interview he admitted it.”

