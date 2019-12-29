Baker Mayfield Gets Into it With Bengals Fan in Viral Video

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have not had a good year and it ended with the lowest of lows.

The former No. 1 overall pick closed out a disappointing campaign with a three interception performance in a 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals — who will finish with a league-worst 2-14 record.

But the bad moments for Mayfield started prior to the game kicking off, with the QB getting caught on video getting into a verbal altercation with a fan prior to the game.

The fans appear to be heckling Mayfield over the bad season, saying he and the Browns were about to lose to a 1-14 team.

Baker responded with: “Why don’t you come down here and tell me that to my face?”

The fan fired back: “We’re not allowed to, you know that! Why don’t you come up here?”

It’s not a great look for Mayfield, who at points in his career has let his fiery personality get the best of him. Even engaging with fans of a lowly Bengals squad probably isn’t worth the breath and basically asking for a fight isn’t the great look for a face of a franchise.

This week that Mayfield also decided to fire off a response to FOX Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd, who had called him “undraftable.”

“I’m not in love with myself… but you are, that’s for sure,” Mayfield said. “Also, thanks for the follow on IG! Your constant support is appreciated! Glad I can help out your business!”

Baker Mayfield Admits he has ‘Lots of Lessons’ to Learn

A year after setting the rookie touchdown record, Mayfield has struggled to play consistently behind a patchwork offensive line.

Mayfield will finish his sophomore season in the NFL with 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

“It was a different year for me,” Mayfield told reporters after the game. “Definitely didn’t have it all figured out. A lot of learning lessons, life lessons for me. I’m going to come back a different animal come spring time.

“I love this game. I play it because it’s hard to play, it’s hard to have success. It’s the process you have to enjoy. The ups and downs. There was a lot of that this year.”

Baker Mayfield Backs Freddie Kitchens Amid Firing Speculation

With the loss to the lowly Bengals, the heat was turned up on the hot seat for first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens, who has been unable to get a consistent effort out of his team.

Mayfield was expected to thrive in the Browns offense under Kitchens — who calls the plays — but that has not been the case.

Despite that, Mayfield backed his head coach following the loss to Cincinnati.

“He truly cares about the players and putting them in the best position to win. It’s not an ego thing to him. He wants us to be successful. Whatever happens, happens and we roll with the punches, attack next year.”

Kitchens said he’s going to show up to work and do his job amid the rampant rumors about his job.

“Just like I told you guys before, I’m concentrating on today,” Kitchens said. “Last Wednesday I was concentrating on Wednesday. That’s truly the way I approach things — just do what’s best today.”

