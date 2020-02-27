Potential Top Overall Pick Heaps Praise on Baker Mayfield

The annual NFL underwear Olympics are set to get underway at the combine in Indianapolis, which also means that comparison season has arrived as well.

For likely No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, a somewhat common comparison has been Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. The two finished their Heisman campaigns with very similar stats and have comparable styles of play on the field.

Burrow is in the same position Mayfield was in 2018, when he was taken with the first overall pick by the Browns. Burrow admitted during his podium interview that Mayfield has been someone he’s admired for not only his play on his field, but the mentality he has brought to his situation in Cleveland.

Highest graded college QBs since 2014 Joe Burrow (2019) – 94.8

Kyler Murray (2018) – 94.6

Baker Mayfield (2017) – 94.6 pic.twitter.com/OyInV4Jv96 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 27, 2020

“The thing about the confidence, I think it starts in preparation and I’m really confident in my preparation,” Burrow said. “I feel I prepare better than anybody else. That’s why I’m so confident. Because I feel I know what’s going to be happening on Saturdays before it happens. Hopefully I can carry it over to Sundays with the help of the coaches and the veterans. That’s where it starts.

“I really admire Baker’s mentality. Coming in if you’re the No. 1 pick, the team that’s picking No. 1 is there for a reason so there are going to be ups and downs and you have to stay steady through the process.”

Browns QB Baker Mayfield Looking to Bounce Back

After garnering some MVP hype for his second NFL season, Mayfield finished the year with 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, ranking next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%) despite having both Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry at his disposal.

“It was a different year for me,” Mayfield told reporters after the Browns final game. “Definitely didn’t have it all figured out. A lot of learning lessons, life lessons for me. I’m going to come back a different animal come spring time. … I love this game. I play it because it’s hard to play, it’s hard to have success. It’s the process you have to enjoy. The ups and downs. There was a lot of that this year.”

Mayfield will look for a turnaround under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who has loads of confidence in his young QB.

“Like any one of our players, when they walk in the building, we will have a detailed plan for them about how they are going to improve,” Stefanski told the Browns official site. “Baker, as a young player, the sky is the limit, but we are going to put in the work to get it done with Baker.”

Ohio State WR Prospect K.J. Hill Looks up to Jarvis Landry

Another Browns player that has been mentioned at the combine as a role model of sorts has been Jarvis Landry. When K.J. Hill was asked what current player’s style of play resembles his, the Ohio State pass-catcher chose Jarvis Landry.

“I definitely model my game after Jarvis Landry. I love Jarvis. I feel like me and him have similar type games. He’s just got that dog in him. He’s not always perfect but he always comes down with the ball.”

KJ Hill says he has met with the #Eagles and thought he had a great meeting. They had him memorize plays. Says he models his game after Jarvis Landry pic.twitter.com/Idd20uzHwa — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 25, 2020

Both Hill and Landry have the ability to rack up receptions and have similar frames. Landry set the record for most catches by a player in their first six seasons, while Hill holds the mark for career receptions by a Ohio State player.

