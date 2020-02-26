Baker Mayfield Focused on ‘Slimmer’ Look for Next Season

Expect there to be less Baker Mayfield on the field next season for the Cleveland Browns — at least in terms of the quarterback’s weight.
Mayfield is aiming to be “slimmer and faster this year” according to NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, who reported on Wednesday that the former Heisman winner will be focused more on fitness and body makeup during the 2020 season. Rapoport reported that Mayfield “bulked up” last year, losing some of the quickness that had become a patented part of his game.
After garnering some MVP hype in the preseason, Mayfield finished the year with 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, ranking next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%) despite having both Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry at his disposal.
“It was a different year for me,” Mayfield told reporters at the end of the season. “Definitely didn’t have it all figured out. A lot of learning lessons, life lessons for me. I’m going to come back a different animal come spring time. …I love this game. I play it because it’s hard to play, it’s hard to have success. It’s the process you have to enjoy. The ups and downs. There was a lot of that this year.”
Mayfield rushed 28 times last season for 141 yards and three touchdowns. During his college career, Mayfield used his legs quite a bit, racking up 1083 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Baker Mayfield Took Flak For Vacation Photo
It’s not the first time Mayfield’s weight and fitness have come up this offseason. After a photo emerged of a shirtless Mayfield posing next to fellow NFLers Aaron Colvin, Alec Ogletree, Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley, the internet put Mayfield on blast, shaming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft for his “dad bod.”
Barkley, one of Mayfield’s good friends, came to his defense via TMZ.
“He’s a quarterback, he’s not supposed to be shredded,” Barkley told the site. “We in off-season, he’s gonna have time to get his body right. He can throw the ball 80 yards. That’s the only thing that matters.”
Mayfield sarcastically addressed the photo himself on the “Pardon My Take” Podcast.
“You know what shape I’m in right there? Vacation shape,” Mayfield said with a laugh. “It’s bloating from travel. That was the first day — I’ll say that. I look like [expletive].”
Browns Pursuing Veteran Backups for Baker Mayfield
There’s no quarterback controversy right now in Cleveland, but the Browns are in the market for a veteran to backup Mayfield who can bring some knowledge into the quarterback room.
Rumored targets for the Browns have included Chase Daniel and Case Keenum, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Daniel has started three games the last two season for the Bears backing up Mitch Trubisky. He was 1-2 when forced into a starting role, tossing six touchdowns and four interceptions.
Keenum has a connection to new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski from their time in Minnesota together in 2017. Keenum collected 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions that season and has played for the Broncos and Redskins since.
