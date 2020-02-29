Browns Star Odell Beckham Hints at New Career Path

The money Tony Romo will be reportedly be making as an announcer has some questioning their career choices — including Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham has the second-richest contract among NFL wide receivers in terms of total value, but even he is considering a career change after seeing the figures Romo is making.

“Im done playin football! I just wanna be an announcer now,” Beckham wrote in jest on Twitter.

Im done playin football! I just wanna be an announcer now 😂😂😂 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) February 29, 2020

According to the New York Post, Romo will receive $17 million per year to stay in the booth with CBS. It’s the largest salary for a sports analyst ever, more than doubling the previous NFL-high of $8 million per year that John Madden made, according to the Post.

It’s reportedly a three-year deal that can grow to 10 years, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Notable NFL players that are scheduled to earn less than Tony Romo in 2020 J.J. Watt $15.5 M

Odell Beckham Jr. $14.2 M

Aaron Rodgers $7.2 M

Patrick Mahomes $2.7 M — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 29, 2020

Romo wasn’t exactly hurting for the money. According to Spotrac.com, Romo made $127.4 million in all during his NFL career.

Odell Beckham on the Mend From Surgery

Injuries were a big part in Romo’s decision to step away from the game in 2017. While he’s far from done, Beckham has dealt with his own issues lately.

Beckham suffered a hamstring ailment his rookie season, a fractured ankle in 2017 that required surgery and missed time with a quad injury in 2018. This offseason, Beckham had surgery to repair a core muscle that bothered him for the majority of his first year with the Browns.

Cleveland traded for Beckham in a blockbuster deal last offseason, but the experiment didn’t exactly go as planned. Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him catching passes from Baker Mayfield, finishing his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

Beckham did not miss a game with the injury, but said it limited him in practice, slowing down his level of chemistry with Mayfield.

“I really don’t run until Friday,” said Beckham in the latter part of the season. “I come out here and do what I can. At this point, it is what it is. There is nothing you can really do but finish out the season.”

Odell Beckham Expected to be ‘Proactive’ Learning New System

There’s been a lot of change within the Browns organization, bringing in new head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.

While at the combine, Stefanski said he expects both Beckham and Jarvis Landry — who also had offseason surgery — to be proactive in learning the team’s new system.

“Those guys are going to do everything in their power to get back as quickly as they can. I can promise you with those two guys in particular and our medical staff, we’ll make sure they do it the right way,” Stefanski said, per cleveland.com. “It’s a challenge, but something you have to deal with year in and year out. I’ve spoken with both those guys about it and how they have to be very proactive about learning the system when your not getting reps.”

