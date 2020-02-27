Browns Pending Free Agent Hints at Return

The Cleveland Browns have some decisions to make regarding pending free agents this offseason, including with wide receiver Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins.

Entering last season, Higgins was expected to function as the Browns No. 3 wide receiver behind Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. However, that role never truly panned out.

Higgins managed just four catches for 55 yards and one touchdown last year, finding himself in former head coach Freddie Kitchens’ doghouse after an early-season injury set him back.

“We try to play the players that give us the best chance to win each and every week” Kitchens said during the season when asked about the lack of role for Higgins. “That is strictly a week-to-week thing so it may be different this week than it was last week. It may be different next week than it is this week.”

What made the situation a bit puzzling was that Higgins was coming off a year where he had 39 catches for 572 yards and four touchdowns — all career highs. He also built a strong rapport with quarterback Baker Mayfield as a security blanket of sorts, with the quarterback speaking up at times about the chemistry he had with Higgins.

Rashard Higgins: Bring the Red Carpet Out

Higgins signed a restricted free agent tender before last season, which made his lack of production even more painful considering it was a contract year. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and will have to weight the possibility of a return to Cleveland.

He might be a bit traumatized after the events of last season, but can find solace in the fact that there’s a new regime in place with head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.

That being said, Higgins has hinted with various social media posts that a return to the Browns could be in the cards. Higgins posted a photo late on Wednesday with the caption “Bring the Red Carpet out,” with the Browns mascot in the background.

Higgins has become known for his “Red Carpet” celebration in Cleveland.

Higgins also retweeted a post from a fan that wished the Browns would sign Higgins to a “lifetime contract.”

Hey @Browns I was thinking and um… maybe if you’re up to it… could you maybe.. ion know… sign @CALLME_WOOD to a life time contract? Lmk thx :) — daniel (@PrimeCinci) February 20, 2020

Browns to Meet With Agent for Rashard Higgins at Combine: Report

The Browns and new general manager Andrew Berry are expected to discuss a possible future for Higgins in Cleveland with his agent at the combine, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Berry has made it clear he wants to work on some “pre-market” extensions with players.

“We’re going to be aggressive in engaging in pre-market extensions for players that we view as pillar players — long-term fits for the organization,” Berry said. “That does present it challenges, but those are challenges that we’re going to have to face every year.

“We have done a really nice of staying in communication with the representation for all players that have expiring deals and we’re going to touch base with a number of them. I’m not going to get into any more specifics, but we believe in honest and direct communication and that’s something we’re going to continue over the next couple of weeks.”

