Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Shows off Custom Super Bowl Belt [LOOK]

Fresh off his Super Bowl victory trip to Disneyland, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes arrived back in the City of Fountains to continue the celebrations at home.
In preparation for Wednesday’s championship parade, the 24-year-old showed off a custom-made wrestling belt encrusted with red and white jewels and the Chiefs logo.
WWE executive and 14-time world champion Paul “Triple H” Levesque sent the newly-crowned Lombardi Trophy holders the the eye-catching belt to help Andy Reid’s men celebrate the second Super Bowl win in franchise history.
This is almost kind of a tradition for the WWE, who has created championship belts for other winning teams such as Stanley Cup and NBA Finals victors.
Looks like being the Super Bowl champions comes with its fair share of benefits.
Details on Kansas City’s Championship Parade
The Chiefs will be celebrating their first Super Bowl title in 50 years with a parade scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday.
Per the Chiefs parade website, the parade will conclude at 1:30 p.m. with a one-hour rally in front of Union Station in downtown Kansas City. Fans interested in attending the festivities can RSVP via the official Facebook event page.
For those who don’t want to bear the likely crowded scenes or cannot attend the parade in person, KSHB-TV 41 Action News (the local NBC Affiliate) will air the celebration live on local televisions KSHB-TV 41 and stream online at kshb.com.
Where to Purchase Chiefs Championship Apparel
There’s still plenty of time to purchase your own Chiefs Super Bowl swag no matter if it arrives in time for the parade or not. Available at Fanatics and FansEdge, there are plenty of options ranging from the official locker room hats to jerseys with the Super Bowl LIV patch embroidered on the front.