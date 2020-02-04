Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Shows off Custom Super Bowl Belt [LOOK]

Fresh off his Super Bowl victory trip to Disneyland, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes arrived back in the City of Fountains to continue the celebrations at home.

In preparation for Wednesday’s championship parade, the 24-year-old showed off a custom-made wrestling belt encrusted with red and white jewels and the Chiefs logo.

The belt made it in time for tomorrow 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bIR5aXIVV9 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 4, 2020

WWE executive and 14-time world champion Paul “Triple H” Levesque sent the newly-crowned Lombardi Trophy holders the the eye-catching belt to help Andy Reid’s men celebrate the second Super Bowl win in franchise history.

For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City @Chiefs can say they are #SuperBowl Champions again! Congratulations to Coach Andy Reid, MVP @PatrickMahomes, @tkelce, and the entire organization. Bring this title back to the #ChiefsKingdom to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/hF3jtR1WCB — Triple H (@TripleH) February 3, 2020

This is almost kind of a tradition for the WWE, who has created championship belts for other winning teams such as Stanley Cup and NBA Finals victors.

A back-and-forth #WorldSeries that crowned new @mlb Champions for their very first time. Congratulations to the Washington @nationals on your historic win. Time to bring the celebration to DC! #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/yR5zSPj9BC — Triple H (@TripleH) October 31, 2019

Looks like being the Super Bowl champions comes with its fair share of benefits.

Details on Kansas City’s Championship Parade

The Chiefs will be celebrating their first Super Bowl title in 50 years with a parade scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

The City of Kansas City, Missouri & the Kansas City Chiefs invite all fans to a @Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade for our #SuperBowl Champions. The parade will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, starting at 11:30 a.m. Visit the #chiefsparade website at https://t.co/0njo5L3Kyd pic.twitter.com/pluovrgWRn — Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) February 3, 2020

Per the Chiefs parade website, the parade will conclude at 1:30 p.m. with a one-hour rally in front of Union Station in downtown Kansas City. Fans interested in attending the festivities can RSVP via the official Facebook event page.

For those who don’t want to bear the likely crowded scenes or cannot attend the parade in person, KSHB-TV 41 Action News (the local NBC Affiliate) will air the celebration live on local televisions KSHB-TV 41 and stream online at kshb.com.

Where to Purchase Chiefs Championship Apparel

