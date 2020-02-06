Clippers Beat out Lakers, Agree to Trade for Knicks’ Marcus Morris

Marcus Morris is heading to Los Angeles — but it’s not to the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a trade for the New York Knicks‘ Morris. As expected, the Clippers will send Moe Harkless and his expiring $11.5 million deal to the Knicks.

The Washington Wizards are also involved in the trade, which officially makes it a three-team trade. Isaiah Thomas has also been traded to the Clippers while Jerome Robinson will join the Wizards. The Knicks will also get a first-round pick as part of the deal.

The Clippers, Knicks and Wizards have agreed to a three-team trade that will land Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas with the Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. Jerome Robinson will join the Wizards, Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick to the Knicks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Morris Reportedly Did Not Want Trade From Knicks

The 30-year-old big man had become a highly coveted trade piece by several contenders leading into the trade deadline — most notably by the Lakers and the Clippers.

Although the Knicks had struggled this season, Morris appeared to enjoy his first season in the Big Apple. The veteran big man made it clear that he didn’t want to leave New York and that he wanted to play out the remainder of the season while helping groom the young core.

Morris stated the following back in January when trade rumors surrounding the forward first started to sprout up.

Via Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic:

“I love our team,” he said. “I love our future. I just want to be a part of helping our young guys grow and grow out to be the great players they’re gonna be. “That was the reason why I made the decision to come here, going back on the decisions I made, along with a lot of other things, but I’m here. I enjoy this organization. I enjoy the players they got here and I want to be here long-term.”

Morris had been productive for the Knicks, leading the team with 19.6 points per game on 43.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

In what became a battle of Los Angeles, it appears the Clippers have won again.

The Clippers are currently three games behind the Lakers for the top seed in the West, but they’ve won both of the previous meetings with the Purple and Gold this season. They have two more meetings with the Lakers this season.

Darren Collison Expected to Sign With Lakers

If there’s any consolation for the Lakers in losing out on the Morris sweepstakes, it’s this — they’re expected to sign Darren Collison.

The retired point guard is expected to come out of retirement and sign with the Lakers, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

League sources have long believed that Darren Collison's preference is the Lakers over the Clippers. With Isaiah Thomas now going to the Clippers, it's reasonable to expect the Lakers to eventually sign Collison. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 6, 2020

As O’Connor notes, the Clippers not only acquired Morris — they also acquired Isaiah Thomas. Considering Patrick Beverley is already the starting point guard, the Clippers no longer have much use for the services of Collison — who would have been pegged as the backup point guard.

With the Lakers, Collison would immediately earn big minutes as one of their primary point guards.

