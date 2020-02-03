Colby Covington Breaks Down UFC 245 Loss for First Time

Since his loss at UFC 245 in December, Colby “Chaos” Covington has been silent. But he finally broke that silence when he appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. The interview covered many different things, including how he thought the fight against UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman went.

Covington breaks down how the fight with Usman went down in his eyes.

Chaos tells Helwani, “The first round, I wipe him up pillar to post, 10-9 round. Easy first round for me.” Covington then reflects on the second round, and specifically, when the referee stopped the action due to a low-blow delivered from Chaos to Usman. Chaos says, “The dude got hit in the liver, and he was ready to fold up like a lawn chair. And then all of a sudden he wants to call a nut-shot. That’s the fakest foul I’ve heard in all of fighting.”

Covington then analyzes the third round from his point of view. He says to Helwani. “The third round, ‘Marty Fake Newsman’ [Usman] gets poked in the left eye, and he’s holding his right eye. He’s selling to the doctor that ‘Oh my right eye, oh my right eye.’ Dude, you got poked in the left eye, like what are you doing? You’re faker than fake, that’s why you’re Marty Fake Newsman because you’re making fake excuses. You just want a momentum change, and that’s what this was all about.”

Chaos calls back to the second round when he claimed that Usman wasn’t hit in the groin. He tells Helwani that Usman used that to change the momentum of the fight in the second round as well.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Covington Continues His Assessment of the Fight

Covington confirms to Helwani that he didn’t break his jaw in the fight.

He starts talking about the championship rounds. Chaos says, “We go to the fourth round. I get poked [in the eye] by Marty Fake Newsman. [The referee] Marc Goddard looks at me and is like ‘no more timeouts, you guys keep fighting. No more timeouts, I’m not stopping it.’ So he sees a clear foul, I get poked, but the fouls that he didn’t see before where I kicked [Usman] in the liver, an eye poke on the other side and he’s claiming it’s on this side.”

Chaos continues, “When [Goddard] sees a foul, he doesn’t call it. But, let’s talk about the fifth round. I’m beating [Usman’s] a** again. I’ve won the whole entire fight, the fights mine. They’re about to wrap the welterweight championship around my waist. And then, all of a sudden, I slip on a banana peel, and I’m getting hit in the back of the head. And Marc Goddard is seeing this right in front of his face that I’m getting hit in the back of the head. Go look at the video [of] the fifth round. I take four shots to the back of the head, and I’m completely coherent. I cover up the back of my head and when I cover up the back of my head, [Goddard] calls the fight.”

Chaos Was Not Happy With the Stoppage by Marc Goddard

Covington then tells Helwani that he protested the end of the fight to Goddard, saying to referee “What are you doing, why are you calling the fight? I’m winning the whole entire fight. There’s less than a minute left in the fight. You see a foul right in front of your face, and you don’t call it. But when you don’t see a foul in front of your face, you give [Usman] time and throw him a life raft in a river when he’s drowning.”

He then fires a shot at Marc Goddard, calling him “Marc Not-So-Gooderd,” and that Goddard “shouldn’t be a ref ever again. I feel bad for the people out there that has to deal with him as a ref.” After the fight, Covington tweeted about Goddard, voicing his displeasure with how the referee stopped the fight.

READ NEXT: 3 Steps for Jon Jones to Solidify ‘GOAT’ Status