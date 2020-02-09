Patriots Could Trade Star LB Dont’a Hightower to AFC Rival, Per Analyst

The New England Patriots are in unchartered territory this offseason as star QB Tom Brady is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on March 18 for the first time in his 20-year NFL career. Last week, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team is willing to pay Brady “in excess of $30 million per year” to keep him in a Patriots uniform.

While New England’s 2020 outlook likely hinges on the return of their 42-year-old quarterback, the front office has a few other high-profile free agents set to hit the market next month. Among them are veteran S Devin McCourty and G Joe Thuney, as well as a pair of versatile LBs Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins. With approximately $29 million in salary cap space, the Patriots will need to make some tough decisions on which talent to retain.

In his “The Ideal Offseason Trade Scenario for Every NFL Team” article on Bleacher Report, NFL analyst Brent Sobleski alluded to a surprising inter-division trade scenario between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The Miami Dolphins front office tore down the team’s roster last year to signify the start of an organizational rebuild. It’s now time to increase the talent pool by using an excess of draft and financial capital to make several significant acquisitions. Culture will be an important part of the Dolphins’ plan. Head coach Brian Flores came from the New England Patriots, where success is constantly cultivated. In order to emulate that standard, Miami must bring in certain individuals who aren’t just great talents but are leaders, as well. One thing the Patriots do well is make moves and get significant value for players who are a year or two away from their eventual decline. Dont’a Hightower currently fits that profile. He turns 30 in March, and he’s on the last year of his contract. Normally, division rivals don’t conduct business together. But this is a case in which the Patriots could maximize Hightower’s value since the Dolphins need a tone-setter to expedite their rebuild. Potential trade: The Dolphins acquire Hightower from the Patriots for a second-round draft pick.

Hightower will play out the final year of the four-year, $35.5 million extension he signed during the 2017 offseason. The former first-round pick will turn 30 years old just days ahead of the new league year on March 18, but continues to play at a high level. Given the current state of the Patriots’ linebacking corps, a deal involving an invaluable leader such as Hightower remains a long shot. However, if a second long-term contract extension isn’t in the cards in 2021, New England could feasibly capitalize on Hightower’s value earlier than expected if a team is willing to part with a higher pick than the team could eventually expect from the compensatory process.

The most recent trade between the two AFC East rivals came during the 2016 NFL Draft when the Patriots traded a pair of sixth-round picks (No. 196 and 204) and a seventh-round pick (No. 250) to the Dolphins for moving up 49 spots for the team’s fifth-round pick (No. 147). Prior to that, Bill Belichick notably sent a second-round pick (No. 60) and a seventh-round pick (No. 238) to Miami in exchange for WR Wes Welker during the 2007 offseason. After three marginally productive seasons with the Dolphins to begin his career, Welker went on to revive his career in New England, 672 receptions, 7,459 yards, and 37 touchdowns in six seasons alongside Belichick and Brady.

READ NEXT: Patriots Considering Reunion With Super Bowl Winning Coach: Report

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata