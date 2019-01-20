Dont’a Hightower & Girlfriend Morgan Have Been Together for 7 Years

Dont’a Hightower and the New England Patriots will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City this evening. Cheering him on will be his girlfriend of seven years, Morgan Hart.

Hightower and Hart met at the University of Alabama. She majored in communications studies and public relations, obtaining her degree in 2012. That same year, Hightower was picked 25th overall in the NFL Draft by the Patriots. Although they haven’t taken the next step in their relationship just yet, the two seem more happy and more in love these days than ever before.

Here’s what you need to know:

She Is Super Pumped for Sunday’s Game Against Kansas City

“Lady Boom,” as she is known (Hightower himself goes by “Boomtower”), is super excited for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Hart will undoubtedly be on hand to cheer on her man and the Patriots as they attempt to earn their spot in the Super Bowl.

Earlier in the week, Hart posted the above photo, taking on the Patriots mantra of “on to the next one.” She’s consistently uploading photos of her guy and is, without a doubt, his No. 1 cheerleader!

Hart’s Instagram account is filled with photos of her and Hightower. The two celebrated seven years together back in August.

“All my favorite flowers to celebrate 7 years together.. I love you SO much @_boomtower happy Anniversary babes,” Hart captioned a photo of herself sitting next to a huge bouquet of flowers.

She Owns a Clothing Shop Called Marlee + Grey

Although she refers to herself as a writer, Hart also has a side hustle; she sells clothing in a boutique-style online shop called Marlee + Grey.

“We are an online clothing store committed to bringing women the most exclusive brands & latest trends in contemporary fashion. Our selections are carefully hand-picked to ensure that every customer, no matter her body type, will look and feel great in our clothes. Few things are more powerful than she who bravely stands on her own, and the role of empowering women to find that confidence is one we proudly embrace at Marlee + Grey,” reads the shop’s description on its website.

The shop sells a variety of clothing items, including tank tops, rompers, and jewelry. All of the items are fairly affordable, ranging in price from $9 to $50.