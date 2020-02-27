Deontay Wilder’s Costume Designers Respond to Criticism

Last weekend, the sporting world watched the highly-anticipated boxing rematch between Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury. The Gypsy King put on an impressive performance, dominating Wilder for the majority of the bout and won by seventh-round TKO.

At the start of the seventh round, Wilder looked battered and fatigued. He was knocked down multiple times in the match, and was hit with numerous significant punches.

A few days after the match, The Bronze Bomber told The Athletic that his ring-walk costume was 45-pounds, and it led to his legs fatiguing quicker than they would have. He believes that this is a significant reason why he lost the match to Fury.

Wilder wore a bejeweled black suit with a mask to honor Black History Month.

The Suit’s Designers Issue Statement About The Suit’s Criticism

The designers of the suit, Cosmo’s Glamsquad’s Donato Crowley and Cosmo Lombino, responded to the criticism of the suit by issuing a statement to CBS 42.

The statement read, “From day one, we have shared Deontay and Telli [Swift]’s vision for ‘The Bronze Bomber.’ We remain excited as-ever to participate in the creative expression this alter-ego affords our client. Deontay and Telli are clear that ‘Cosmo and Donato’ continue to resonate with their growth-strategy for the Bronze Bomber.”

“As the complexity and sophistication of the ‘Bronze Bomber’s’ aesthetic graduates to new heights, we stand by the contributions and exceptional craftsmanship we have brought. Last weekend, the hard work of our entire team – notably, our theatrical division—achieved an unprecedented synergy of cinematic couture and pro-sports. Also unprecedented: The amount of public conversation devoted to each of our collaborations with Deontay and Telli.”

CBS 42 also reported that Crowley spoke with Wilder on the phone, and the two came to an understanding. The designer confirmed that they would work with The Bronze Bomber moving forward.

Deontay Wilder is No Longer an Undefeated Boxer, Wants to Rematch Tyson Fury

Going into the bout with the Gypsy King, Wilder had never tasted defeat in his professional boxing career. But, he left the ring without his “0.” After his corner threw in the towel during the seventh round, Wilder suffered his first defeat, with his record falling to 42-1-1.

Going into the rematch, Wilder had a champion rematch clause in his contract that allowed him to confirm a rematch within 30 days of the loss. The Bronze Bomber confirmed with Yahoo Sports that he plans on exercising his rematch clause. Wilder also told Yahoo Sports he plans on going to Africa at the end of March for a vacation.

