Derrick Lewis May Have Fought ‘Last Fight’ After Marijuana Comments

After his win over Ilir Latifi at UFC 247, Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis gave another classic post-fight interview to Joe Rogan. But one of his comments may have landed him in some hot water with USADA, the organization in charge of anti-doping for the UFC.

UFC 247 took place in Houston, and Lewis was the hometown hero. He was born in Cypress, Texas, and he trains with Bob Perez at 4oz Fight Club in Houston.

During the in-cage interview with Joe Rogan after Lewis was named victorious, Rogan asked the fighter how important this match was to him. Lewis told Rogan that it was very important, and then he said, “24/7 I was smoking weed. I will never be Joe Rogan high though in the Octagon.”

During a post-fight interview with the media, The Black Beast was asked about smoking weed “24/7” during the lead up to the fight with Latifi.

Here is a video of the interview via TheMacLife, and the question was asked around the 2:16 mark:

With typical Lewis humor, he answered, “Yeah, and you see USADA. Where USADA at?” The Black Beast then points to someone off camera, and said, “She’s been following me ever since.” Lewis and the media broke into laughter, and then Lewis said, “Sh*t, I don’t know, man. So, it might be my last fight. I might [get a] 2-year suspension.”

A reporter then asked The Black Beast if there was that much marijuana in his system. Lewis responded, “No, I know how to clean it.”

Interestingly, in the replay of Lewis’ post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, the UFC cut off the marijuana comments that he made.

USADA Recently Changed Its Policy on Recreational Marijuana Use

USADA, the official anti-doping organization for the UFC, has recently changed its policy and standards around recreational marijuana use. If a fighter is caught using marijuana in competition but can prove that it had no performance-enhancing benefits, they may have their suspension reduced. Also, athletes may be required to take a rehabilitation program.

It will be interesting to see if Lewis does get a suspension if he tests positive for marijuana, and how long it will be. Many UFC athletes have welcomed the changes that USADA implemented as they found that harsh penalties for recreational marijuana use were archaic and unfair.

Derrick Lewis Defeated Ilir Latifi at UFC 247 by Unanimous Decision

The Black Beast extended his winning streak to two by getting his hand raised against former light heavyweight Ilir Latifi. Lewis spoiled Latifi’s debut in the UFC heavyweight division, and although the fight was very close, Lewis showed off some new weapons in his arsenal.

Lewis’ most impressive attacks were the flying knees and lightning-quick head kicks he threw at Latifi.

He has improved his overall professional record to 23-7 and one no contest, and his UFC record to 14-5.

