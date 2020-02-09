Derrick Lewis Delivers Classic Interview After UFC 247 Win [WATCH]

The fan favorite heavyweight Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis got his hand raised in Houston at UFC 247. And in typical Lewis fashion, he gave a unique and hilarious post-fight interview to UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.

Watch the video below of The Black Beast speaking with Rogan after he was announced victorious, defeating Ilir Latifi by unanimous decision.

After Bruce Buffer revealed that the hometown hero Lewis won by 29-28 across the board, Joe Rogan came to interview him.

Lewis proceeded to take his shorts off, but stopped when Rogan asked, “Are you taking your shorts off again, man?” The Black Beast responded, “No, I forgot where I was at.” This moment may have been a callback joke from when Lewis took his shorts off during their UFC 229 post-fight interview.

During the middle part of the interview Lewis touched on the importance of the fight, him letting “the beast” out, and Latifi’s ability to withstand his strikes.

At the end of the interview, an exhausted Lewis invited his hometown Houston audience to his after-party at Little Woodrow’s, and he was met with a roaring cheer.

Lewis then said, “I’ll let ya’ll buy me five shots, and I’m not buying ya’ll sh*t though, come on now.”

The Black Beast Defeated Latifi By Unanimous Decision and Showed Off Some New Techniques

Lewis spoiled Latifi’s UFC heavyweight debut by defeating him via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lewis showed a few new tools in his arsenal during his fight against Latifi, including an impressive flying knee and lightning-quick head kicks. Here is a video of one of Lewis’ flying knees:

Although Lewis was taken down a few times by Latifi, he sent a statement to the judges by exploding in the final minute of the fight and landing vicious strikes.

UFC 247 Results, Jon Jones and Valentina Shevchenko Retain Their Titles

UFC 247 has come and gone, and the two champs on the card left the Toyota Center with their belts. UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones defeated Dominick Reyes by a razor-close decision, and UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko dominated #1 contender Katlyn Chookagian and secured a third-round finish.

Here are the results of UFC 247:

Main Card Results

Light Heavyweight Championship Bout – Jon Jones defeats Dominick Reyes via Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout – Valentina Shevchenko defeats Katlyn Chookagian via Third-Round TKO

Heavyweight Bout – Justin Tafa defeats Juan Adams via First-Round TKO

Featherweight Bout – Mirsad Bektic defeats Dan Ige via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Heavyweight Bout – Derrick Lewis defeats Ilir Latifi via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card Results

Middleweight Bout – Trevin Giles defeats James Krause via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Women’s Flyweight Bout – Lauren Murphy defeats Andrea Lee via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Welterweight Bout – Khaos Williams defeats Alex Morono via First-Round KO

Bantamweight Bout – Mario Bautista defeats Miles Johns via Second-Round TKO

Early Preliminary Card Results

Bantamweight Bout – Journey Newson defeats Domingo Pilarte via First Round TKO

Bantamweight Bout – Andre Ewell defeats Jonathan Martinez via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Featherweight Bout – Youssef Zalal defeats Austin Lingo via Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

