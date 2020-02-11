Dez Bryant Gives Prediction on Dak Prescott, Tom Brady for Cowboys

Of all people, when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys‘ quarterback situation, Dez Bryant seems to be the most level-headed.

Thinking critically rather than hyperbolically, the former Cowboys great stated his belief that Dak Prescott — not Tom Brady — will quarterback the club in 2020, countering ever-present rumors linking the six-time Super Bowl champion to the Lone Star State.

“You are exactly right… Dak will always be the QB in Dallas until his time is up… I think Brady going to the Raiders,” Bryant tweeted Monday in a response to a follower, after the free agent pass-catcher, attempting a return to the NFL, said, “I wouldn’t mind playing with Brady.”



Another follower asked why the Los Angeles Chargers wouldn’t be an option for the California-born, future Hall-of-Fame field general.

“Idk I don’t see it… I can see him in Oakland,” responded Bryant, reminded the team now resides in Las Vegas.



Bryant’s question-and-answer was in reference to Michael Irvin’s recent hearsay that Dallas is seriously discussing swapping Prescott, an impending free agent, for Brady, an impending free agent. Irvin strongly pushed back against his own admission, blaming the media for twisting his words, but the PR damage was done.

Every local and national talk-show has since been inundated with Brady-to-Big D headlines, far-reaching as they are when you consider the sheer number of things that would need to go right — or wrong — for Dallas to essentially trade the 26-year-old cornerstone for a 42-year-old hired gun.

Bryant deals in reality, and he correctly realizes Dak is the future of the Cowboys. There’s no future with a (still-very-good) player like Brady, whose prime waved bye-bye many moons ago.

A team like the Raiders or Chargers, both of whom will be desperate to sell tickets, make a lot more sense.

Cowboys Reportedly Want to ‘Buck History’ with New Dak Deal

The Cowboys have expressed little front-facing worry over the persistent Brady conjecture, perhaps because they’re hustling to sign Prescott to a lucrative, long-term pact.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the team is attempting to “buck history” by getting the unrestricted free agent under contract by March 10, the soft deadline to apply the franchise tag.

This is much easier said than done, as Rapoport explains, and the tag remains the Cowboys’ contingency in the event that talks continue to stall over the next month.

“They’re going to make a push to try to close out a Dak Prescott deal before the franchise tag window closes,” Rapoport said. “In other words, before they have to tag Dak Prescott, which they are going to, they’re going to try to strike a deal. Historically, this has been incredibly difficult to do, because it’s not a real deadline. There’s no consequences, for instance, for missing the deadline. So, these kinds of deals, reaching a long-term agreement before someone gets tagged, has been extremely difficult. It remains to be seen whether this is something that Dak Prescott and his agent, Todd France, are willing to do. But this is what the Cowboys are going to try to do to lock up their quarterback long term.”

Prescott has expressed disappointment over the lack of fruitful discussions and contempt toward the tag, which would pay him roughly $27 million for 2020.

He’s scheduled to hit the open market on March 18. If the tag were to be used, the club would then have until July 15 to hammer out a multi-year agreement.

