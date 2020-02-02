DraftKings NFL Super Bowl Sunday Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings NFL $4 Million Super Bowl LIV Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features a matchup between the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, as they battle it out for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

The winner of tonight’s contest will not be disappointed, as the first-place finisher of the Showdown will receive a whopping $1 million payout. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Jimmy Garoppolo $12,000

$12,000 FLEX: Patrick Mahomes $12,600

$12,600 FLEX: Damien Williams $9,800

$9,800 FLEX: Sammy Watkins $7,000

$7,000 FLEX: Harrison Butker $4,200

$4,200 FLEX: Robbie Gould $4,000

Why This Lineup?

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s placement in our captain slot may confuse some. Understandable, considering he has averaged just 7.67 fantasy points over his last three games. With that said, Kansas City’s defense has allowed at least two passing touchdowns in each of their last three games.

Patrick Mahomes is an obvious choice for tonight’s showdown. The signal-caller has averaged 300+ passing yards and tossed eight touchdowns during the postseason. We would have loved to slide him into our captain spot, however, doing so would have completely hampered our roster’s depth due to his high priced salary.

For a guy that was perceived by most accounts as a bust in year-long fantasy leagues in 2019, Damien Williams has been a DFS darling over recent weeks. Williams has averaged 24+ fantasy points per game since Week 15, scoring seven total TDs over that span. The 49ers defense is stout, but have had their struggles with backs that do damage in the passing game. San Fran has allowed 14+ fantasy points to all but one of the past six RBs to haul in at least four receptions.

Sammy Watkins may retire after the game, he may take a pay cut to return to KC, or maybe he’ll continue to be paid like the WR1 everyone hopes he will be, but ultimately is not. We don’t care about that, what we care about is fantasy points for our Super Bowl showdown. Watkins has separated himself from MeCole Hardman in recent weeks, averaging 102 total yards per game over his last two contests, including seeing 10 targets come his way in the AFC Championship game.

You can’t go wrong with Harrison Butker. The Chiefs kicker has averaged 10 fantasy points over six of his last seven games. The 49ers allowed nine-plus fantasy points five times to kickers from Week 10 on, opposed to just once in the weeks prior to Week 10.

Robbie Gould has scored at least nine fantasy points in every game since Week 13. Over that period, he’s averaged a superb 11.5 points.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The Chiefs’ abundance of skill players, along with Patrick Mahomes’ hefty salary made it nearly impossible to have the services of players such as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. On the opposite sideline, George Kittle has been a little bit too hit or miss of late for our likening to warrant his price.

Yet, the most glaring omission from our lineup may very well be Raheem Mostert, who is coming off of a 220-yard, four-touchdown performances. However, remember Kansas City essentially shutdown Derrick Henry just a few games ago. Plus, Tevin Coleman is expected to play today, and previous to injury it was Coleman, not Mostert operating as the team’s lead-back.

If you’re looking to switch up your lineup a bit, Deebo Samuel will likely prove to be a solid play, as he’s the clear-cut WR1 in San Fran. Speaking of 49er wideouts, Kendrick Bourne could be worth a flyer if you’re running low on cash and need a spot to fill. Bourne is boom-or-bust, but has a chance to find the endzone.

Reminder, tonight’s game kicks off at 6:30 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

