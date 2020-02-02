NFL Super Bowl LIV TV Schedule: Kickoff Time & How to Watch/Stream

It’s Sunday, and that can only mean one thing, the Super Bowl is finally here. Later on this evening the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers for the right to be crowned Super Bowl LIV Champions.

Find out all the things you need to know leading up to the big game today. From kickoff time, location, what channel the game will be broadcast on, how to stream the game without cable, and even betting spreads, we’ve got you covered.

Now, who’s ready for some football?

Super Bowl LIV

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Time: 6:30 pm ET Date: Sunday, 2/2 (Today) Place: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, FL) Coverage: FOX Spread: Chiefs (-1.5)

How to Watch/Stream Super Bowl 54:

You can enjoy Super Bowl LIV by tuning in to FOX through your cable provider or with an antenna. If you do not have cable, you can stream the game through multiple selections of services. YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live all offer FOX in their channel packages, just be sure to check that the channel is indeed offered in your market. The majority of these streaming services offer a free trial. You can also download the FOX NOW, FOX Sports App, or NFL APP to stream the game live on your Roku or Firestick by simply signing in with your cable provider.

Super Bowl LIV Game Preview

Kansas City is riding an eight-game winning streak and is led by all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is making his first-ever Super Bowl appearance at 24-years of age. Mahomes has elevated his game exponentially throughout the postseason, helping the Chiefs average an absurd 39 points per game over their last three contests, all while not scoring fewer than 31 points in any game over that span. Mahomes has averaged 300+ passing yards and tossed eight total touchdowns over his last two games.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s statistics have been nowhere near Mahomes’ godly numbers, however, he continues to get the job done. Jimmy G has tossed just one touchdown over his last three games, yet with one more victory, Garoppolo will add a third Super Bowl ring to his jewelry collection at just 28-years old.

Garoppolo hasn’t had to do much, primarily due to the 49ers dominant defense and potent run game. Raheem Mostert is fresh off a 220 yard, four-touchdown explosion in the NFC Conference Championship game. The Niners are also expected to have Tevin Coleman available to compliment Mostert in the backfield, something that seemed far-fetched just a few days ago.

Speaking of running back availability, the Chiefs are likely to make LeSean McCoy a healthy scratch for tonight’s game. This means that Damien Williams will likely be carrying the load in the backfield for the Chiefs. Williams has accounted for six touchdowns over his last three games. With that said, his hands will likely be full facing off against arguably the league’s stoutest defense led by newly crowned Defensive Rookie of the Year, Nick Bosa.

