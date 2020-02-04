Eagles’ Donovan McNabb Gifts Kevin Hart Game Worn Signed Jersey [Watch]

NAACP Image Award for Entertainer of the Year Winner and Jumanji: The Next Level Star actor Kevin Hart is a die-hard Philadephia Eagles fan growing up in Philly. After the Philadelphia Eagles beat New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII 41- 33 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2018.

Hart was publicly intoxicated and tried to get on stage and celebrate with the Eagles and grab the Super Bowl Trophy, but was stopped by NFL security. He would later interrupt Eagles Fletcher Cox’s Post Super Bowl LII Interview.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry, fly Eagles fly. It doesn’t matter; we got it done. [Fletcher Cox] is the best defensive player, and I’ll say this, we are very lucky to have this guy a part of this team,” said Hart. “I’ve been drinking I’m on cloud 9, and I started the celebration earlier. It was supposed to happen; this was supposed to happen. We have a great unit, a great team, a great defensive line.”

Hart would continue by stating, “Philadephia is a great city, and I this is an example of what we can do” before dropping an F-bomb and dropped the microphone and left the stage.

Former Eagles’ Quarterback Donovan McNabb Gives Hart his Official Jersey

On Saturday, February 1, 2020, former Eagles quarterback Donovan was a guest on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio Show! On Sirus XM Radio. After the show, McNabb surprised Hart by gifting a game wore Jersey, which he signed.

Donovan McNabb: Here is a gift from the McNabb family to you. I don’t know if that fits.

Kevin Hart: Don’t you do this to me. Don’t do this to me. This is official B**** I got Donovan McNabb’s jersey. An official F****** jersey

Donovan McNabb: Listen, you are my guy. You have always been my guy. Especially after LAX when you did Soul Plane.

Last year, Hart spoke with Urban Times and Hip Hop Since 1987 correspondent Terrell Thomas about how the entertainment scene in Philadelphia has grown.

“Look, I’m a Philadephia native. I bleed Philadephia. So, to see how our city is being celebrated on so many different levels is an amazing thing because I know where we come from. And things like this will turn us around, for instance, the crime rate that was once so high will begin to decline because the economy is going to get better,” said Hart. “It is going to become an attraction and that we do the bigger our city will get. We will continue to build and continue to grow and ultimately become a nice place. That people are now filming movies just like Atlanta. So, these are things that happen in baby steps. So, I’m proud of Philadephia. I love what we are doing; we are only going to get bigger and better.”

As for McNabb, last year, he shared with me that he would like to own a piece of the Eagles organization if given the opportunity.

“It would be something to think about, and if the opportunity arises, I would definitely consider it. I don’t shy away from any great business venture where you are rewarded with great capital while helping and uplifting the organization. I greatly appreciate what the Eagles organization has done for my career and my family,” McNabb told me. “I still support the team, and I’m happy when they have success. Jeffrey Lurie is a close friend of our family and Andy Reid when he was coaching for the Eagles; the list goes on with the organization. So, I don’t think an ownership stake is one I could say no to. I would definitely look into it and see how I could help make a positive change.”

