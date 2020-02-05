Eagles Shake Up Medical Staff after Injury-Plagued Year

If something’s broke, fix it. The Eagles appear to be doing just that.

After a year in which a staggering number of soft tissue injuries hindered the Eagles’ offense, the team is making changes in their sports sciences department. Shaun Huls (director of high performance) and Shireen Mansoori (director of rehabilitation) will not be retained, per The Inquirer.

In 2019, the Eagles saw several key starters miss significant chunks of time due to injury after injury — and at least a dozen players are questionable for the start of training camp.

Sweeping changes in the medical department began in 2018 after head athletic trainer Chris Perduzzi stepped down, followed by the reported exits of team physician Peter DeLuca and team internist Gary Dorshimer.

There is a sentiment within the organization that even more turnover could happen in the coming weeks. Remember, GM Howie Roseman announced the Eagles had appointed Arsh Dhanota as their new chief medical officer on Jan. 8 at his end-of-year press conference while hinting that corresponding medical moves were on the way.

Philadelphia Eagles Name Arsh Dhanota Chief Medical Officer | Arsh Dhanota, MD, CAQSM, medical director of Non-Operative Sports Medicine, will be overseeing the Eagles’ entire medical staff and coordinating communication within it. | Via @ESPN @Eagles https://t.co/rnF2Yr1iPq pic.twitter.com/VOiKEd6mFi — Penn Medicine News (@PennMedNews) June 13, 2019

“The last two years, the injuries have really hurt our football team,” Roseman told reporters on Jan. 8. “There is a part of that that is natural during the game. Injuries are going to happen. But we have to figure out a way to get better here.”

Howie Roseman: "The last two years, the injuries have really hurt our football team…We have to figure out a way to get better here. Hope is not a strategy when it comes to injuries. We've hired a new chief medical officer." #Eagles — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 8, 2020

“We can help from a front office perspective by looking at the players that we bring in,” Roseman continued. “Hope is not a strategy when it comes to injuries. When you bring in guys that are injured, it obviously increases the risk that they will get hurt again.”

Former Eagle Explains Buddy Ryan vs. Andy Reid Debate

There are still a good number of Eagles fans who hold a special place in their hearts for Buddy Ryan.

The former defensive-minded head coach embodied the blue-collar attitude of Philadelphia despite never winning a playoff game. Many preferred Ryan’s antics and bravado over Andy Reid’s boring and bland press conferences. Either way, there is no arguing with Reid’s unrivaled run of success for 14 years.

Andy Reid:

🏈 6th winningest coach of all-time

🏈 7 Championship Game, 2 SB berths

🏆 Super Bowl winner

Hall of Fame lock#Chiefs #Eagles #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/4Tcnwr0E2b — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) February 3, 2020

Mike Golic, who played for Ryan as a member of his great Gang Green defenses in Philly, chimed in on the raging debate. He told “The Sports Bash” during Super Bowl week that it “blows my mind” that anyone would take Ryan over Reid. That’s not to say Golic didn’t love playing for Ryan but the results were never there.

“We didn’t win, we didn’t win in the playoffs, we didn’t go anywhere,” Golic said, via 97.3 ESPN. “Andy Reid, all he did was get to NFC Championship games, and one Super Bowl. I don’t think he gets nearly, nearly the respect he deserves.”

Mike Golic joined The Sports Bash and discussed Why Philly fans Appreciate Buddy Ryan More Than Andy Reid… Is it simply personality over performance?https://t.co/AkO0YdwqHy — Mike Gill (@MikeGillShow) February 4, 2020

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!