Super Bowl LV Odds: Where Do Eagles Rank for 2021 Championship?

No sooner had the final piece of confetti bounced of Andy Reid’s ravenous belly than updated Super Bowl odds were released. It’s never too early to get those bets in.

The Eagles remain in the Top 10 among Vegas oddsmakers for winning Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7 in Tampa. They were getting 18/1 odds, per BetOnline, or a more generous 17/1 odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Too low? Caesars Sportsbook has Philadelphia installed at 25/1, odds that seem out of whack with the rest of the gambling websites. If you like the Birds to win it all in 2021, log in and take them now. These are likely to increase after free agency and the NFL draft.

Odds to win Super Bowl LV (via @betonline_ag):

– Chiefs, 5/1

– 49ers, 7/1

– Ravens, 8/1

– Patriots, 9/1

– Cowboys, 16/1

– Saints, 16/1

– Packers, 18/1

– Eagles, 18/1

– Steelers, 20/1

– Chargers, 22/1

– Rams, 25/1

– Vikings, 25/1

– Seahawks, 25/1

– Titans, 25/1 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) February 3, 2020

One other order of business now complete is the final draft order. The Eagles are locked into pick No. 21 by virtue of last year’s record while the 49ers slide down to No. 31 and the Chiefs hold up the rear at No. 32.

The Cincinnati Bengals own the top pick in April’s draft and are widely expected to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as the franchise looks to rebuild under second-year head coach Zac Taylor.

#Eagles take WR Tee Higgins at pick 21 in Mel Kiper Jr’s first mock draft. Among the top WRs available in this years draft, Higgins has the best chance to still be on the board when the Eagles make their first round selection. https://t.co/00OX4u8Y3B — Logan Banker (@LoganBanker_19) January 24, 2020

LeSean McCoy Gets First Super Bowl Ring

Maybe lost in the revisionist history about Andy Reid’s tenure in Philadelphia was in regard to another name on the Chiefs roster.

LeSean McCoy was inactive for Super Bowl LIV, listed as a healthy scratch, but he still received a ring just like everybody else. The 31-year-old running back appeared to be enjoying his long-awaited moment as a world champion.

McCoy, who ranks No. 1 in Eagles’ franchise history with 6,792 rushing yards, was seen sporting a “Super Bowl Champions” cap on the field and celebrating his first Super Bowl win. He even got caught up in a viral moment as he tried to introduce his son to actor Paul Rudd.

While McCoy claims his son is a huge fan of Ant Man — the superhero portrayed by Rudd in the popular Marvel Comics movie — the meeting lacked enthusiasm. Still, it was a funny snapshot of a professional athlete and his child basking in the glow of his first championship.

Shady McCoy said his son watches ‘Ant-Man’ all the time, but little man was not impressed by Paul Rudd 🤣 @brgridiron (via @CutonDime25)pic.twitter.com/OHH9lQI8gS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2020

After the game, McCoy was all smiles in the post-game locker room as he talked to reporters while wearing a yellow No. 8 Lakers jersey in honor of Kobe Bryant. McCoy had met the former Lower Merion standout when he came to visit the Eagles many years ago in Philadelphia. The two world-class athletes stayed in touch and Bryant obviously meant a lot to the football star.

“I lost my idol and I lost my friend. I’m showing him love,” McCoy said.

LeSean put a Kobe jersey on after the Super Bowl win: "I lost my idol and I lost my friend. I'm showing him love.” 🙏 (via @FOXSports)

pic.twitter.com/4BDeiSGDYG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2020

