Seahawks to Host Top NFL Free Agent

A few days after Russell Wilson was seen recruiting Greg Olsen on social media, news broke that the Seahawks will be meeting with the free-agent tight end, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Olsen is now free to sign with any team after the Panthers officially released the former Pro Bowl tight end earlier this week.

“Add Seattle to the list of teams interested in former Panthers’ TE Greg Olsen, per source. Olsen will be taking a visit to Seattle,” Schefter tweeted.

Olsen is also scheduled to visit the Bills and Redskins, per Schefter. The Seahawks are in the market for a tight end as Will Dissly continues to recover from a serious injury. During Pete Carroll’s final press conference of the season, the Seahawks head coach described Dissly as “killing” his rehab before admitting the tight end had some “tough work” ahead.

“He’s killing the rehab,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “Will is doing great. He’s spending some time down in LA to get right, and he’s really fired up about the people that he’s working with and the progress he’s making. He’s been around a lot. He’ll get it done. Will will get it done. There’s no question he will. But, it’s a long process, it’s going to be some tough work for him.”

Wilson Appeared to Be Recruiting Olsen on Social Media

Earlier this week, we discussed how Wilson appeared to be giving his best recruiting pitch to Olsen on social media. It all started when Panthers’ assistant director of broadcasting Bill Voth tweeted a photo of Cam Newton whispering something to Wilson at NFL Honors.

“What could Cam Newton be whispering to Russell Wilson?” Voth tweeted.

Olsen retweeted the photo with his own response to the tweet’s original question.

“Olsen can still play 😜,” Olsen responded on Twitter.

Wilson also offered his response by agreeing with Olsen’s tweet and posting a photo of the two together at the awards show.

“FACTS. #GoHawks 😎,” Wilson tweeted.

Wilson Is Looking for the Seahawks to Sign a Few More Players During Free Agency

It will be interesting to see what kind of contract Olsen commands on the open market. Given his recent injury history, Olsen is likely to sign a short-term deal and his signing would still allow the Seahawks to be active in free agency.

The Seahawks are among the teams with the most cap space to use this offseason. Wilson admitted during the week of the Pro Bowl that the Seahawks need to add more players to contend for a title next season.

“I think we need a couple more [players],” Wilson told ESPN during Pro Bowl week. “I think we need a couple more. Jadeveon is a big-time guy that we would love to get back on our football team. He was so good in the locker room. He brought so many, just havoc plays to the field. Hopefully, we can get a few other players there on the defense. Then also on offense, we have a great offense, but I think we can always add more pieces. I think that’s going to be the part that’s going to be great with John Schneider and Pete [Carroll], as well, in terms of this offseason’s free agency. Free agency is very, very key to getting those superstars on your team and try to get great players that can fill the space.”