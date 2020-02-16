Jimmy Butler Clarifies Comments on Recruiting Joel Embiid

It was the social media post heard around the NBA. Now Miami’s villain has attempted to reprise his role as Philadelphia’s hero.

When Jimmy Butler responded to Joel Embiid’s Instagram post last week, the one where the Sixers big man wrote: “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain,” the internet exploded with rumors that Embiid was unhappy in Philadelphia.

And that Butler was actively trying to recruit him down to Miami. Butler originally used the famous line from the movie The Dark Knight in a 2018 post when he was trying to force his own exit out of Minnesota.

Immediately, the masses assumed Embiid wanted out of Philly. Butler wasted no time in fueling the Embiid trade rumors by posting: “I know a place where villains are welcome.” To which Embiid replied: “Damn right, my brother.”

The timing was awkward and the intention to plant the seeds of unrest was probably there, although Butler wouldn’t admit it. Some were calling for the NBA to file tampering charges against him.

On Saturday, Butler gave an interview to NBA TV at All-Star weekend festivities in Chicago where he tried to explain what he meant. Was it all a big misunderstanding? Maybe.

“To me, Joel Embiid, he’s not a 76ers player,” Butler said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Philadelphia. “That’s my brother, that’s my guy. I went through the trenches with him. It has nothing to do with that. But, because I did comment, it damn near broke the Internet. I posted the caption first. … I did that in Minnesota, and so that’s why I commented.”

Jimmy Butler Interview – 2020 NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day📌REGISTER FOR BRxCHI FEATURING QUAVO ON FEB 16! https://www.bleacherreportevents.com 📌 SUBSCRIBE, LIKE & COMMENT for MORE! —————— ▶️ WATCH HOH Originals: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_HppZy-GwSzf1Ot-A4MIJTfqF9mm0WBT ▶️ WATCH TTW Podcasts: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_HppZy-GwSwGkOvnE3gUxvlIBEl3Yo-5 ▶️ WATCH Instagram Moments: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_HppZy-GwSz3ngOnW-KrExOScABfYfTi ▶️ WATCH 2019-20 Players Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_HppZy-GwSzO5avP_DTAgtHuVFSsSrRr ▶️ WATCH 2019-20 Full Game Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_HppZy-GwSzraIU44yYfSb3PW7Q8V6mh ▶️ WATCH 2019-20 Best of NBA: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_HppZy-GwSznNzog1_eJt7Y-Z4Uci_22 2020-02-15T16:41:03.000Z

Embiid Offers Own Explanation of Social Media Chatter

Joel Embiid started the whole back and forth when he first posted his Instagram message about heroes and villains. Jimmy Butler responded and the world reacted in a maniacal fashion. Within 24 hours, Embiid’s name was mentioned in every conceivable trade scenario.

One problem: the NBA trade deadline had passed on Feb. 6. Embiid wasn’t going anywhere. In fact, the Sixers big man made sure to let everyone in Philadelphia know that he doesn’t want to leave. Or, in his own words, “it’s all love.”

There had been some negative reaction from Sixers fans about Embiid’s comments, mainly on sports talk radio during the week. When he stepped out on the court versus the Clippers on Feb. 11, he was greeted with a chorus of welcoming cheers.

“It’s all love. I love my city. I’ve been here for a long time now. We have a special relationship,” Embiid said of the back-and-forth with Sixers fans. “I’m happy to be here and I can’t wait for the future, especially this year. I think we can accomplish something great.”

“We’re all human beings. If I can take it, then everybody else can take it, too. We learn from it, we move on,” Embiid said. “I understand where they come from, but then again, if you dish it, you’ve gotta be able to take it back.”