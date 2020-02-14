Holly Holm Recognized for Historic UFC Milestone [WATCH]

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm reached a historic milestone in the UFC, and she’s been rewarded for it by the promotion. Holm is the first fighter in the promotion to successfully pass 50 drug tests issued by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). USADA is the official anti-doping organization of the UFC.

The Preacher’s Daughter received an exclusive jacket for her 50th successful test.

👏 Congrats @HollyHolm – the first UFC athlete to successfully complete 50 USADA tests without issue. pic.twitter.com/6kVzAql1PO — UFC (@ufc) February 13, 2020

The jacket was presented to Holm by the UFC’s Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance, Jeff Novitzky. During his speech, Novitzky said, “Holly Holm is the epitome of a leader and a role model.” He then presented Holm with a Letterman jacket with “50X” embroidered on it, to recognize her 50 clean tests.

The jacket also has an orange “Tested” UFC and USADA patch, stitching of “UFC,” and her first name. Here are a few more images of the jacket via Novitzky’s Twitter post:

Could not be more proud and honored to recognize the first UFC athlete to reach the 50 test mark…the iconic @HollyHolm ! A leader and role model both inside the Octagon and out! pic.twitter.com/9fsEX65weL — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) February 13, 2020

The Preacher’s Daughter Is ‘Thankful That There Is Testing’

Holm has actually been tested 51 times by USADA, Novitzky revealed during the press conference. MMA Junkie filmed the presentation and Holm’s Q and A and fight fans can watch it below:

“It’s an honor to get [the jacket]. I’m thankful that there is the testing because I know that I’m facing someone who’s also clean,” Holm said in the video. She adds that has never wanted to take performance-enhancing drugs because she wants to earn a victory through her own will, passion and skills. The Preacher’s Daughter also told those in attendance that training and competing without any “help” from PEDs gives her more confidence.

Holm is also thankful for USADA regulating and confirming the different supplements that athletes can take so that the fighters don’t unintentionally take a banned substance.

Holly Holm Got Back Into the Win Column at UFC 246 by Defeating Raquel Pennington

The Preacher’s Daughter’s last appearance inside the Octagon was in the co-main event of UFC 246 on January 18. She was coming off the heels of her TKO loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 239, and she was taking on Raquel “Rocky” Pennington for the second time.

Holm defeated Pennington by split decision in their match back in 2015, and in their second bout, Holm earned another victory over Rocky, this time by unanimous decision. This was The Preacher’s Daughter’s first win at bantamweight since her sensational knockout of Bethe Correia in 2017.

At 38 years old, Holm is on a mission to get back to another title shot and to win the belt she once called her own.

