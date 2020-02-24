Jaguars Moving on From Former 1st Team All-Pro Defender: Report

Marcell Dareus was at one point, one of the league’s most dominant defensive linemen. A third-overall draft pick out of Alabama, Dareus was elected to multiple Pro Bowls, along with being named a first-team All-Pro in 2014 with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills loved what they saw from Dareus so much that they rewarded him with a $95M+ contract in 2015, $60M of which was guaranteed. At the time, the guaranteed money was the most ever in NFL history for a non-quarterback.

However, Dareus failed to live up to his contract, eventually being dealt to the Jacksonville Jaguars for pennies on the dollar. Now, after two and a half years in Duval County, the Jags appear ready to rid themselves of the aging defender.

Jaguars Expected to Decline Marcell Dareus Contract Option

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “the Jaguars are not expected to pick up the contract option for DT Marcell Dareus, sources say. The option would have guaranteed Dareus nearly $20M, and now frees up cap space and cash for Jacksonville. The deadline to pick it up is tomorrow.”

The Jaguars have until February 25th to make their official decision on Dareus’ contract option. Were Jacksonville to decide to pick up the option, Dareus would then be guaranteed his roster spot next season while collecting a $10M bonus on March 10th, all of which seems all but certainly unlikely to occur.

Dareus was originally acquired by the Jaguars as a midseason trade in 2017 from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a meager fifth-round draft selection. The former first-team All-Pro quickly flashed his run stuffing prowess and helped Jacksonville’s defense finish the season as the league’s second-stoutest run defense.

Dareus continued to thrive in 2018, posting a Pro Football Focus grade of 80.9, his best grade since the 2015 season. However, this past season Dareus was bitten by the injury bug, landing on the injured reserve list, missing 10 of the team’s 16 regular-season games. Even when healthy, Dareus’ on-field performance diminished extensively, evident by a PFF grade of just 62.6.

Committing $20M to a rotational interior defensive lineman about to turn 30 years of age in March would make absolutely no sense for a Jaguars team looking to free up cap space this offseason.

Jaguars Decline Jake Ryan’s Contract Option

Rapoport has also reported that the Jaguars have declined linebacker Jake Ryan’s contract option as well. The option would have guaranteed the 27-year old $1M of his $5.5M base salary.

Ryan played in a total of two games over his two seasons with the Jaguars, making zero tackles, while battling knee injuries.

READ NEXT: Giants Great Not Sold on Daniel Jones