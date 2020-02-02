Kobe Bryant Super Bowl Tributes by Richard Sherman, More

Although he was a star in a different sport, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was on many people’s minds for Super Bowl 54 in Miami. At least two players and Mark Cuban donned Bryant jerseys in honor of the NBC superstar, who perished in a helicopter crash with his teenage daughter Gianna. Kobe was also honored through Demarcus Robinson’s choice of shoes.

You can see videos and photos of the moving tributes throughout this article. 49ers CB Richard Sherman was among those donning Kobe Bryant attire in tribute to the legend.

Kobe’s helicopter crashed into a Calabasas hillside, killing all nine people on board. In addition to Kobe and Gianna, the dead included two of Gianna’s basketball teammates and a popular college baseball coach and two members of his family (one of those was one of the teammates.) Since then, there’s been an outpouring of support in Kobe’s memory from many prominent athletes in different sports.

In addition, there was a moment of silence in memory of Bryant during Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 at Marlins Park on January 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Incidentally, Kobe grew up in the Philadelphia area, so he was a fan of the Eagles.

Here’s what you need to know:

Players & Mark Cuban Honored Kobe Bryant in Their Super Bowl Arrival & Party Attire

#MambaMentality@49ers CB Richard Sherman arrives to Super Bowl LIV wearing a Kobe jersey. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/vo7pW6aUR7 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 2, 2020

At least two players arrived wearing jerseys in tribute to Kobe Bryant. Fox Sports tweeted, “@49ers CB Richard Sherman arrives to Super Bowl LIV wearing a Kobe jersey. 💜💛.” According to WKYC-TV, Sherman was wearing Bryant’s jersey from the 2004 NBA All-Star Game.

He wasn’t the only one:

8 ♾ 24 pic.twitter.com/YK38w9E9sn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 2, 2020

Demarcus Robinson wore shoes in tribute to Kobe:

Honoring Kobe was a trend. Mark Cuban also wore a Kobe jersey at a Super Bowl Party, according to LA Times sports. Here’s that photo:

Mark Cuban is also wearing a Kobe jersey at the @Fanatics #SuoerBowl party. pic.twitter.com/R4J1drWDzb — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 1, 2020

The tributes underscore the degree to which Kobe transcended a single sport.

Not Everyone Showed up in Kobe Attire, Though

Some of the game’s biggest names didn’t have on Kobe Bryant jerseys, though.

Patrick Mahomes has arrived for the Super Bowl in an interesting suit. The NFL posted video of the QB’s arrival on Twitter, writing, “@PatrickMahomes has arrived for his Super Bowl debut. #ChiefsKingdom.”

Patrick Lavon Mahomes II, as fans already know, is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are squaring off against the 49ers. All eyes will be on the QB when he enters the football field, but his suit ensured all eyes were on him when he arrived too. Mahomes is having a great playoff run. Whether he will have a great Super Bowl is not yet clear.

His family is expected to root him on during Super Bowl 54 in Miami.

This is the first Super Bowl for Mahomes. In the video above, he’s shown as he arrives at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami before the big game.

Incidentally, here was the arrival of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in Miami.

The Garoppolo/Mahomes face off has many fans excited. But it’s a basketball player – Bryant – who remains on many people’s minds.

READ NEXT: Read About the Parents of Patrick Mahomes.