Lakers’ Danny Green Compares Anthony Davis to Future Hall of Famer

Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs were huge antagonists to the Los Angeles Lakers for many years. While the Spurs have fallen on hard times this season, there’s no denying their greatness during the Duncan years. The Lakers now employ one of his former teammates in Danny Green and he credits Duncan as one of the reasons he plays well with big men.

“Tim, he made it easy to play defense. I was spoiled. We didn’t have to say anything,” said Green of Duncan, per Jared Dubin of The Ringer. “We knew when to switch. We know how to make calls. We would just see Tim step up and I would go to his man or vice versa.

“I realized how tough it was playing with other bigs. Serge [Ibaka] was pretty good. Marc [Gasol] was great too. But it’s a different type of communication, different type of thing. Even with Dwight [Howard] and JaVale [McGee], it’s still different. [I’m] still learning them. But because they’re so athletic and protect the rim so easily, it makes it easier to do my job.”

Duncan wasn’t known for his athletism. He was great because of his unbelievable technique. As great as Duncan was, his athleticism pales in comparison to the Lakers’ bigs.

Green Sees Anthony Davis as ‘More Athletic’ Version of Duncan

Things could’ve gone really bad for the Los Angeles Lakers when they traded away most of their young corps to acquire Anthony Davis thanks to his injury history and the fact that he didn’t win a lot of games in New Orleans. However, nobody can complain now as he’s been one of the best players in the NBA this season and has helped lead the team to the best record in the Western Conference. If it wasn’t for LeBron James‘ monster season, Davis could find himself mentioned in more MVP conversations.

Green had some very high praise for Davis.

“AD is high IQ and a good communicator,” said Green. “I think me and him, in pick-and-roll situations, has been a very good scenario for us most of the time. Because he’s able to switch. I’m able to switch on the big and try to keep him off the glass.”

The most notable comment Green made was when he said Davis is “like a younger version, more athletic version of Tim [Duncan].”

That’s a pretty bold comparison as Duncan dominated much of the 2000s. Davis is without a doubt one of the best big men in the NBA and playing for the Lakers should only add to his legacy.

Should Lakers Be Worried About Davis’ Injury Problems?

While Davis has been excellent all year, he’s not perfect. It seems that he leaves games with injury scares far too often. Luckily, he hasn’t been hit with anything serious yet, but it is scary. He’s dealt with really bad injuries in the past and missed most of last season because of one.

He’s been able tough out most of his physical problems this season, but not every injury can be toughed out. The Lakers need to be very careful with him. If Davis gets hurt, the team can kiss their championship hopes goodbye.

