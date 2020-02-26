Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma Sounds off on How Markieff Morris Changes His Role

After months of rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers finally made an addition by signing Markieff Morris. The former Detroit Piston wasn’t the biggest name that was linked to the team, but he should fit in nicely as Anthony Davis’ backup. That role has mostly been filled by Kyle Kuzma and the results have been mixed.

Kuzma has had some excellent games, but he’s been mostly inconsistent throughout the season. He’s played power forward for most of his career, but he feels like it’s not his natural position.

“I feel like I’m a wing,” Kuzma said, via Clutch Points. “I’m the most comfortable offensively and defensively being a wing. When I have the ball in my hands, I’m able to play off of pick-and-rolls, play make, chase guys off screens and what not. I feel like that’s where I’m most comfortable.”

Perhaps changing up his role on the team will lead to more consistent play for Kuzma. If he can get hot, the Lakers have a much better shot of getting to the NBA Finals.

What Morris Brings to the Lakers

Now that the Lakers can see if moving Kuzma to the wing is beneficial, they also have a more traditional power forward to come off the bench in Markieff Morris. Plus, Morris has greatly improved his three-point shooting this season. He thinks he can bring a lot to the team.

“Me personally, I’m just trying to be the X-factor as needed,” Morris said on Tuesday. “Whatever is needed out of me, I want to come in and provide. However they use me is how they use me.”

The Lakers need some more scoring out of their bench and Morris should provide that. He’s not the strongest defender on the team, but he’s a big, athletic body. There’s no doubt he’ll be an asset for the team once they face off against the Clippers.

Markieff Morris talks about joining the Lakers and the role he hopes to play

Frank Vogel Explains What It’s Like Coaching LeBron James

The Lakers’ depth may have some question marks, but the top of the team is very strong. LeBron James is playing as good as ever and could be in line for another MVP award. Despite being the unquestioned leader of the team and a proven veteran, head coach Frank Vogel says LeBron doesn’t get any preferential treatment.

“We coach him like we do everyone on the team, in terms of accountability and everything he’s doing from an execution standpoint,” Vogel said, per Ryan Ward of Clutch Points. “The number one thing is not his stat line, it’s about winning the game, so we will continue to coach him while he uses what he needs and finds his ways and opportunities to impact the game in ways that only he can. He’s delivering special performances for us all season long, and we don’t take it for granted. We are where we are because of a large part of what he does on a night in and night out basis.”

While Vogel clearly doesn’t want to show any favoritism towards LeBron, it’s most likely that the star gets some and he should considering how well he’s playing.

