Insider Reveals Key Information on Kyle Kuzma Trade

As the NBA trade deadline ticks closer and approaches its final stretch, the Los Angeles Lakers have to weigh their options on making a deal as they prepare for a run at a championship.

The most frequent name brought up in significant Lakers trade talk has been Kyle Kuzma, the team’s 24-year-old forward. Kuzma has shown off his potential in spurts this season, with some strong offensive showings, but there are still questions whether or not he can be the third option behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James and carry the Lakers second unit when the star duo are on the bench.

Kuzma — who was also reportedly on the block last season as the team looked to pry Davis from the Pelicans via trade — has grown used to the rumors.

“Nah, that’s for y’all to talk about,” Kuzma said. “I’ve been through it multiple times and obviously I see it. But it don’t even matter at this point.”

Report: Lakers Not ‘Aggressively’ Shopping Kyle Kuzma

The Lakers are reportedly fielding offers for Kuzma, but nothing has been imminent. As the assumed largest chip the Lakers have left to make a splash, trade rumors have been around for most of the season involving Kuzma.

However, that speculation ramped up after Kuzma’s long-time trainer Clint Parks made comments on social media disparaging LeBron James.

“Watching Kawhi highlights from yesterday. NOBODY wants to speak on how sharp his skill set is compared to Lebrons. It’s clear who’s really in the LAB and who isn’t. Let me hear the excuses I’m on vacation I got nothing but time,” Parks wrote. “Turn the film on. Somebody was dodging SMOKE yesterday and it wasn’t Kawhi.”

Kuzma posted on Twitter following the post saying, “Call a Spade a Spade,” although he later said it had nothing to do with Parks’ comments.

“I just told him that I can’t control what another man says,” Kuzma told reporters on his conversation with James after the comments went viral. “Obviously I don’t feel that way. Everybody knows that me and LeBron have a great relationship.”

Kuzma’s trainer really a Bron hater. pic.twitter.com/LkCi8q9auS — Legendary Lakers (@goldlakerss) December 27, 2019

Despite the unnecessary drama, the incident has reportedly not changed the Lakers feelings on Kuzma and they are not “aggressively shopping” him because of them, according to Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report.

“A source familiar with the team’s thinking disputes that the Lakers are aggressively shopping Kuzma after he appeared to co-sign disparaging remarks made by his personal trainer about LeBron James,” Bucher reported.

Bucher said that the Lakers are having a hard time getting back a proven piece for Kuzma because his “modest” $2 million contract is nearly impossible to trade without including another player with a larger deal attached.

Lakers Turned Down Kings Offer for Kyle Kuzma

One team that has been linked to Kuzma has been the Sacramento Kings. According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Conner, the Kings offered Nemanja Bjelica and a pick to the Lakers for Kuzma. Los Angeles countered by asking for Bogdanovic, but Sacramento refused.

If a trade doesn’t manifest, the Lakers could receive help via free agency when veteran point guard Darren Collison decides to make his return after the deadline. Collison, who surprisingly retired after the season, has been linked to the Lakers and Clippers.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6.

READ NEXT: Damning Video Surfaces of Kareem Hunt Traffic Stop