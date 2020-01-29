Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma Reacts to Trade Rumors, LeBron James & MJ Comparisons

Los Angeles Lakers small forward, Kyle Kuzma is currently averaging 12.9 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game for the 36-10 Los Angeles Lakers.

Kuzma is considered the third piece in the Lakers wheel of star talent alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James that are expected to lead LA on their championship run.

LeBron James is currently averaging 25.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10.7 assists per contest and

Anthony Davis is averaging 26.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per contest for LA.

On Saturday, I caught up with Kyle Kuzma and discussed his role with the Lakers and LeBron James’ place in the record books.

Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Kyle there are various rumors out there about you with trades and stuff. How do you block that out and play your game?



Kyle Kuzma: I don’t even think about it at all, really.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When you came into this game, you know you realized that you were a part of history. What were your early recollections in high school watching LeBron James what games stood out to you?

Kyle Kuzma: A bunch of games. Obviously I’m a basketball fan so I watched a lot of basketball all my life…he’s had countless games like Cleveland vs Detroit in the playoffs, the Miami Heat games, the Finals games…

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Many people have made comparisons to Michael and LeBron obviously you know of Kobe Bryant and you’ve played with LeBron currently, where do you draw the line I guess in the comparisons of their games, do you see more of a parallel between Magic and LeBron or more of a parallel between Kobe and LeBron?

Kyle Kuzma: They’re all three different players. Obviously Jordan and Kobe played more alike, but you really can’t compare them all. It kinda sucks to compare them because you can’t enjoy what they bring to the game, everything that they brought to it, and their impact. If you compare ‘em. Me, I don’t really compare people I just really enjoy really each other’s greatness.

The Los Angeles Lakers have off until Friday. They will play the Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum-led Portland Trail Blazers.

Following Friday’s game, the Lakers will head to Sacramento, where they’ll play the Sacramento Kings. Right before the NBA’s trade deadline and the NBA’s All-Star Weekend break, the Los Angeles Lakers will play two home games against the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets, a road game against the Golden State Warriors, a home game against the Devin Booker-led Phoenix Suns and a road game against the potent Denver Nuggets.