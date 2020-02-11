Lions Offensive Lineman Names Ideal Michigan State Football Coach

The Detroit Lions picked up Frank Ragnow in the first round of the NFL Draft a few years back, and the product of Arkansas thinks he can owe his rise to a particular coach.

That coach is Bret Bielema, who was the Razorbacks’ boss during the time Ragnow played in the SEC, and recruited as well as developed Ragnow. With word that the Michigan State Spartans are reportedly considering Bielema to be their next head coach, Ragnow, who now lives in Michigan, hopped into the discussion with a take on his former coach.

As he said on Twitter, he’d welcome a reunion in Michigan with Bielema considering what a rock solid person and coach he is.

Gosh that would be so sweet to be reunited with Coach B again. Freakin unreal coach but an even better person. My family is forever in debt to him and how he’s been there for us from day one to this day. https://t.co/vzY5nNqdv9 — Frank Ragnow (@KNARFWONGAR) February 11, 2020

Michigan State has been looking for a replacement for Mark Dantonio, who retired last week. They’ve been rebuffed by Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, but Bielema could have interest in a pairing according to a report by Rainer Sabin of the Detroit News.

Bielema, who has roots in the Midwest and is currently working in the NFL as a linebacker coach with the New York Giants, could make sense as a hire for the Spartans considering his success at Wisconsin with 3 Big Ten titles. From there, he went to Arkansas where the results were far more mixed. One thing has been a constant with Bielema, however, and it’s been his ability to send players into the NFL. Those players typically hold him in high regard as Ragnow showed.

Only time will tell if the Spartans make the call to hire Bielema as their new boss, but clearly, Ragnow wouldn’t mind a chance to be closer to his old coach and friend.

Frank Ragnow Lions Stats

Ragnow has been a solid player for the Lions up front along their offensive line since the team took a chance on selecting him. A first round pick in 2018 out of Arkansas, Ragnow has played guard and center for the team before switching back to his natural position in the middle of the line.

Thus far in his career, Ragnow has started 31 games for Detroit and has been a rock for the team’s front. He hasn’t made a Pro Bowl or been an All-Pro player yet, but many see that trajectory for him as he continues to mature and push through his career.

Frank Ragnow a Building Block for Lions

Much is unknown about which direction the Detroit offensive line will take the rest of the 2020 offseason, but the one thing that seems certain is that Ragnow will be a huge part of that direction. He’s solidified things in the middle of the line for the team, and will be a huge part of the future in 2020 and beyond after being a first round pick of the team a few years back. It’s very safe to say Ragnow is the top building block up front for the Lions right now.

It’s good for the Lions to have a solid youngster to build around up front, and Ragnow continues to be that guy. Welcoming his old coach back to the area might only help him to acclimate more.

READ NEXT: Teams That Could Trade With Lions for Tua Tagovailoa