Top 5 Young Offensive Building Blocks for Lions

The Detroit Lions took some major steps forward in 2019 after a lost season in 2018, and that was perhaps the most exciting and positive thing about a lost season in which the team went 3-12-1.

Just like the defensive side of the ball, the Lions have plenty of players who they are geared up to have lead the charge into the future, and that’s good news as it relates to building the team back up in the right direction on the field.

What players are key to this direction? Here’s a look at the names to remember moving forward.

Kenny Golladay, WR

From nearly the start of the season until now, Golladay has been having an excellent season catching the ball. He put up 1,118 yards and 11 touchdowns going into the season finale. He’s had some huge games already this season, and five times Golladay has gone well over 100 yards in a game catching the ball for the Lions. His consistency and development paints the picture of a player who will be dominating well into the future for the Lions. Next up, a contract extension so he can stick around for the future.

Kerryon Johnson, RB

Johnson has struggled with injury his first two seasons in the league, but that doesn’t mean he has been any less exciting in terms of the potential he has flashed for the team. When healthy and consistent, the team is set to get the best of the best from Johnson, and he will be toting the rock into the future for the team. Johnson has to prove that he can stay in the mix, but if he can, bet on him being a big piece of the puzzle moving forward.

T.J. Hockenson, TE

When the Lions drafted Hockenson, it was with the understanding that he would be able to step in immediately and play starters minutes for the offense at the needy position of tight end. He’s done that so far in a major way for the team despite missing half the season with injury, and while his statistics haven’t been elite to start the year as a result, that doesn’t tell the complete tale of what Hockenson has done.

With his work in the run game, Hockenson has helped Detroit’s offense go from woeful to respectable on the ground, and that itself is a huge accomplishment. In spite of his 367 yards and 2 touchdowns and a few costly drops, Hockenson has impacted the game across the board up front and in the passing game. He will be leading into the future as a solid player.

Frank Ragnow, C

Much is unknown about which direction the Detroit offensive line will take, but the one thing that seems certain is that Ragnow will be a huge part of that direction. He’s solidified things in the middle of the line for the team, and will be a huge part of the future in 2020 and beyond after being a first round pick of the team a few years back. It’s very safe to say Ragnow is the top building block up front for the Lions right now.

Bo Scarbrough, RB

In essentially what was a job audition for 2020, Scarbrough managed to make a big impression early on for the Lions, which is something that fans were very happy to see. It also has to be very rewarding for Scarbrough to get this chance and drive forward in the NFL.

The Lions have taken a step forward with Scarbrough in the mix, and it would not be a surprise to see him being a big part of the future with how hard he runs and the impression he has made in a short time. He’s got the style and the right mindset in order to become a fixture in the backfield.

