Best Bets for NBA Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest

Tonight is one of the most exciting nights of the NBA season. All-Star Saturday Night features some of the league’s best players competing in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and AT&T Slam Dunk.

The All-Star Game itself has its drawbacks. While there is always plenty of scoring, the players really don’t care if their team ends up coming away with a win. That makes for a non-competitive game with limited defense. But it’s impossible not to give it your all on Saturday night.

Winning these events means a lot to those involved, as there is a financial incentive and the potential to earn some serious bragging rights.

Last year, Jayson Tatum was the winner of the Skills Challenge. He’ll be back to defend his crown this year. As will Joe Harris, who won the 3-Point Contest a year ago. The only event that will not have its defending champion is the Slam Dunk Contest, but the event does feature Aaron Gordon and Dwight Howard, who have each won in the past.

While the events are exciting on their own, this is also one of the most exciting gambling nights of the year. Having action on these players makes everything even more fun, and there is often a lot of money to be won. Having said that, here’s a look at the best values to win each competition:

Taco Bell Skills Challenge

Spencer Dinwiddie +375

Jayson Tatum +400

Khris Middleton +425

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +475

Pascal Siakam +550

Patrick Beverley +650

Domantas Sabonis +850

Bam Adebayo +1000

When looking at this field, Patrick Beverley is the guy that jumped off the page. Not only is Beverly one of the most competitive players in the league, but he also won this event during the 2014-15 season. So not only is he the guy that wants to win the most, but he has also proven that he has the skills required to take this thing home. At +650, you can’t ask for much more than that.

MTN DEW 3-Point Contest

Duncan Robinson +350

Trae Young +450

Davis Bertans +450

Devin Booker +475

Buddy Hield +500

Joe Harris +525

Devonte’ Graham +1000

Zach LaVine +1000

It might be tempting to go with Joe Harris at +525, but Davis Bertans is the pick here. On the season, Bertans is shooting 42.4 percent from three-point range. He’s doing so on 8.4 attempts per game. And not only is Bertans accurate from deep, he also has range out the gym. That should help considering the event’s new format calls for a couple of deep threes. Also working in Bertans’ favor is the fact that he has one of the more repeatable strokes in this competition. He launches his shot like a catapult, so his machine-like approach should be seen as an advantage.

AT&T Slam Dunk

Derrick Jones Jr. +135

Aaron Gordon +150

Pat Connaughton +350

Dwight Howard +550

The Slam Dunk contest offers the least amount of value, so going with Derrick Jones Jr. is probably the play. It’s never fun to take the chalky pick, but you’re still getting favorable odds. Jones Jr. is the best athlete in this contest and is hungry to win it after a disappointing showing in the 2016-17 competition. It’s very likely that he learned from that experience, so you can expect him to really put on a show tonight.