NBA All-Star Weekend TV Schedule: What Events Take Place On Saturday?

The NBA All-Star game isn’t for another day, but Saturday is arguably the most entertaining day of All-Star weekend.

Today’s festivities include numerous stars such as Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, and Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam, just to name a few. You’ll see them sprinkled throughout the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, MTN DEW 3-point Contest, and the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.

The State Farm All-Star Saturday Night kicks off at 8 pm ET, and will air live on TNT and ESPN Radio.

Get a full breakdown of the jampacked night below. Including the order of the events, a full list of participants, rule changes, and previews for each contest.

Taco Bell Skills Challenge

Event Number: 1 out of 3 Date: Saturday, 2/15 (Today) Place: United Center TV Coverage: TNT

Participants:

• Bam Adebayo, Miami

• Patrick Beverley, LA

• Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (D.Rose INJ Replacement)

• Khris Middleton, Milwaukee

• Domantas Sabonis, Indiana

• Pascal Siakam, Toronto

• Jayson Tatum, Boston

Preview: Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum looks to defend his crown against the likes of Clippers’ Patrick Beverley and Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie, each of whom also have a Skills Challenge victory under their belt.

MTN DEW 3-Point Contest

Event Number: 2 out of 3 Date: Saturday, 2/15 (Today) Place: United Center TV Coverage: TNT

Participants:

• Davis Bertans, Washington

• Devin Booker, Phoenix (D. Lillard INJ Replacement)

• Devonte’ Graham, Charlotte

• Joe Harris, Brooklyn

• Buddy Hield, Sacramento

• Zach LaVine, Chicago

• Duncan Robinson, Miami

• Trae Young, Atlanta

Preview: Reigning champion Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets looks to defend his throne against a plethora of sharpshooters, headlined by budding star Trae Young of the Hawks and Suns’ Devin Booker, who’s serving as an injury replacement for Damien Lillard.

New Rules: This year’s 3-point contest features a new format, in which there will be the inclusion of two additional shots located in the “MTN DEW Zone”. Per NBA.com, these shots will be located “equidistant between the traditional racks at the top of the 3-point arc and the adjacent “wing” rack.” Click here for a diagram showcasing the location of the MTN DEW Zone, along with the other racks.

Rounds have now been expanded from 60 seconds to 70 seconds per contestant, to account for the added shots. The new potential maximum score a participant can now score has jumped from 34 points to 40 points. You can view the 3-point contest’s rules in their entirety by clicking here.

AT&T Slam Dunk Contest (3rd Event)

Event Number: 3 out of 3 Date: Saturday, 2/15 (Today) Place: United Center TV Coverage: TNT

Participants:

• Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee

• Aaron Gordon, Orlando

• Dwight Howard, Los Angeles

• Derrick Jones Jr., Miami

Preview: Superman returns, as Dwight Howard will once again participate in the Slam Dunk Contest after an 11-year hiatus, now as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Howard’s competition will be stout this time around, as he faces off against two second-place finishers from contests past, Magic’s Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. of the Heat.

Howard was lobbying heavily for the help of Kobe Bryant in his routine prior to Bryant’s unfortunate passing late last month. It will be interesting to see if/how Howard includes and honors his former teammate on Saturday night.

READ NEXT: XFL Saturday DraftKings DFS Showdown