NFL Analyst Says Chiefs Playoffs Run Prepared Them to Beat 49ers

Today is Super Bowl Sunday in Miami, Florida, and Super Bowl LIV will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Both teams finished at the top of their divisions, with the Niners being named the first seed in the NFC, and the Chiefs were named the second seed in the AFC. The Niners steamed rolled through the regular season with a 13-3 record, and they didn’t break a sweat in the playoffs beating the Minnesota Viking (27-10) and the Green Bay Packers (37-20).

As for Kansas Chiefs, they finished the regular season with a 12-4 record and even had to overcome a scary injury to Patrick Mahomes in week seven in 30-6 blowout win against the Denver Broncos. However, Mahomes was able to return a couple of weeks later and helped lead the Chiefs to the second seed of the AFC Playoffs. They made it to the Super Bowl this year, but they had to overcome some major deficits against the Houston Texans (51-31) and the Tennessee Titans (35-24) to earn their right to play on Super Bowl Sunday.

During the Super Bowl Pregame Show, Two -time Super Bowl Champion coach with the Dallas Cowboys and 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame elect Jimmy Johnson has the Chief beating the 49ers by seven.

NFL Analyst has the Chiefs Beating the 49ers Tonight

Last week I spoke with Former ESPN The Magazine Columnist and Former NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” Social Host Lindsay McCormick about a variety of different topics including, who she had willing tonight’s game.

“I’m going with the Chiefs, just because I feel they had tougher competition throughout the playoffs beating the Texans and than the Titans. It’s hard for me to go against Patrick Mahomes. I mean, in his first season, he won the NFL MVP Award, and he is tied for most touchdown passes in any players’ first four playoff games. It’s just hard to go against him, and with Tevin Coleman nursing a shoulder injury, I’m not sure what we’ll see from the 49er’s offense. Outside of leaning on Kittle in the passing game, the 49er’s need to be 100% in the run game, and I’m not sure we’ll see that.”

