Pacers’ Victor Olapido, and 2 Chainz Sound Off-on Stereotypes in Black Communities on ESPN’s The Boardroom

Two Weeks ago, Indiana Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo made his season debut against the Chicago Bulls on January 29, 2020, after being out a year with a fractured quad ligament.

” I do not anticipate to do anything available remarkable, I simply anticipate to play basketball to the very best of my capability.

I recognize I’ll improve as time goes on, as well as I have actually obtained to endure my body as well as individuals with the video game. But I’m a rival. I recognize it isn’t going to be simple,” Oladipo shared with reports on January 29, 2020, according to Miriam Jackson of TheUnionJournal.com.

Oladipo was on a minute restriction against the Chicago Bulls and would finish with 9 points, 2 rebounds, and assists for the Pacers in 21 minutes. With 0.9 seconds left in the game, Oladipo hit a game-tying three, which would help the Pacers force overtime. The Pacers would later go on to win 115-106.

Earlier this season, former Pacers’ guard Darrell Armstrong shared that Olapido can get back to All-Star form.

“Yeah, he can; if you’re willing to play defense and score, you can always get back. It’s all about him staying healthy. I think this is the second time he has been injured. So, for him, if anything. He is thinking to himself is to say healthy.” Armstrong stated.

“You can’t help your team when you are injured. You can’t sometimes help; hopefully, he stays healthy because Olapido is fun to watch. Hopefully, he can get back on his feet and perform the same way before he got hurt,” Armstrong told me.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

Pacers’ Victor Olapido Joins the Boardroom

On February 12, five new episodes of The Boardroom, produced by NBA star Kevin Durant’s Thirty-Five Ventures and ESPN+ hosted by ESPN’s Jay Williams, including an episode, entitled “Rap or Go to The League” featuring Indiana Pacers’ guard Victor Olapido and rapper 2 Chainz, who is part-owner of the Atlanta Hawks’ G-League team, along with Rapsody and Steve Stoute. During the episode they discuss the long-held stereotype that young black men and women only have two options to be successful one is rapping and the other is going to the NBA or WNBA.

“All my family, friends, and peers are Nigerian and they were getting 4.0 in school studying and all I wanted to do is hoop,” said Olapido.

There was a time when artists and athletes would have their entourage and regardless of what they contributed to the circle either the athlete or the artist will just take care of them. Marketing guru Steve Stoute pointed out that the people around athletes and artists have to bring something to the table.

“Bring your crew and the people closest to you that are lone to you and that you trust have to all bring something to that table. There was a time where the artist or the athlete would just take their crew with them and regardless of what they brought to the table, they would just take care of them and the Business would fall apart, said Stoute.”

READ NEXT: Mavs’ Luka Doncic Shaded by Popular Radio Personality