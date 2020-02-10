Mavs’ Luka Doncic Shaded by Popular Radio Personality

Dallas Mavericks All-Star point guard Luka Doncic will miss his seventh straight game against the Utah Jazz on Monday night with a right ankle, according to Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Per Caplan, Mavericks coach said on Saturday that the team hopes to have Doncic back in uniform before the All-Star break on February 13, but Carlisle did reveal, which game that he could return to Monday’s game against the Jazz or Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.

“Our hope is that he’ll be able to play before the break,” Carlisle said Saturday after beating the Hornets 116-100. “That’s the hope. It’s not definite, but we’re hopeful.”

This season both Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have been able to shine separately, but when they are on the court together they seem out of sink on the basketball court.

“That’s something we’re going to work on, obviously,” Porzingis said after the Pacers game on February 3, 2020. “I’m in a good rhythm now, and I’m going to keep it going.”

When Doncic plays Porzingis averages 16 points per game, but when he is not playing, Porzingis averages 25.8 points, according to Kevin Sherrington of the Dallas Morning News. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 18.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in 40 games for the Dallas Mavericks, while Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game.

Sway Calloway Doesn’t Believe the Hype Around Luka Doncic

Sway in the Morning’s Sway Calloway was recently interviewed by Fanatics View’s Pop Dibiase on Radio Row in Miami and was asked to share his thoughts on Luka Doncic.

“I haven’t believed the hype yet I haven’t really had a chance to watch him play. He is not really on my schedule like that, “said Calloway.

Calloway is a fan of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and has been watching him more closely than Doncic.

“Trae as in Trae Young? That’s like my hero, like when I grew up and pick up a basketball for the first time I want to be Trae Young. I love watching that kid, and he is so confident in who he is, and I like young players, and he was like Kobe coming into the league,” said Calloway. “Like no matter is in front of me, my objective is to get around you, get over you, get through you, and when this game. So, his imaginary reminds me of that in a way. He is fearless, confident, and knows the science of it.”

