Ex-Pacers Guard Thinks Victor Oladipo Can Return to All-Star Form

On January 23, 2019, Indiana Pacers’ guard Victor Oladipo’s season ended as he ruptured his quad tendon in his right knee against the Toronto Raptors. The six-year veteran was averaging 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Pacers before going down with his injury. After just 36 games into the 2018-19 season.

The Pacers were able to make the playoffs despite Oladipo’s injury but were swept in the first round of the 2019 Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Last week, per J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star, Oladipo was showing some progression and giving the Indiana Pacers a reason to be optimistic as he participated in non-contact activities on Saturday during training camp.

Pacers Forward Domantas Sabonis said of the All-Star guard “It was awesome. He did 80 percent of the practice. It looks like he never left.”

The Portland, Oregon native averaged career highs in points with 14.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game a season ago for the Pacers.

Head coach Nate McMillan shared that Oladipo used that first 20 to 30 minutes of practice going through drills per Bleacher Report.

“[The] first 20 to 30 minutes of practice going through drills—Basically, the warm-up part of the practice,” McMillan

The Pacers are excited about the fact Oladipo is participating in non-contact drills, but there is no timetable for his return.

“I don’t anticipate Victor being available for a while, and I don’t know what a while is,” McMillan told reporters during Friday’s media day. “There’s no timetable.”

On Tuesday, former Indiana Pacers guard and current Dallas Mavericks assistant coach, Darrell Armstrong stated Oladipo will be fine when he returns from injury.

“I’m not for sure how long it’s going to take for Oladipo to get back to practice. I don’t think he has been cleared, but I think he will do well. When you get that opportunity, you have to take advantage of it. Victor Olapido is set and where he needs to be with that team, ” Armstrong told me.

Can Olapido get back to being one of the best two-way players in the game?

“Yeah, he can; if you’re willing to play defense and score, you can always get back. It’s all about him staying healthy. I think this is the second time he has been injured. So, for him if anything. He is thinking to himself is to say healthy.

You can’t help your team when you are injured. You can’t sometimes help; hopefully, he stays healthy because Olapido is fun to watch. Hopefully, he can get back on his feet and perform the same way before he got hurt,” Armstrong told me.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons on how Victor Olapido has surprised him.

“He surprised me. I was one of the biggest critics of the trade, said Bill Simmons on NBA 2K20. Referencing the trade that sent Paul George to Oklahoma City and Olapido to Indiana in 2017.

“Olapido was making 20 million a year at the point and was delegated to a sidekick in Oklahoma city. Within two months, it was clear he changed his career around and was a franchise guy.

His defense is excellent; it’s really the thing that sets him apart; he is a really good two-way player. You can’t really say that about a lot of guys Simmons said.”

This offseason, the Pacers added guard Jeremy Lamb on a three-year deal worth $31.5 million and will bring so much needed scoring for Indy.

Indiana is trading a first-round and two future second round picks to the Milwaukee for Malcolm Brogdon, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

The Pacers also added Malcolm Brogdon via a sign and trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this summer, the Pacers also sent a first-round and two future second-round picks to the Bucks for Brogdon. The Pacers and Brogdon inked an $85 million deal over 4 years.

Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to a four-year, $85M deal with Indiana, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

