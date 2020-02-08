Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Receives High Praise From Radio Legend

New Orleans Pelicans‘ forward Zion Williamson turned a lot of when he made his debut on January 22, 2020, against the San Antonio Spurs. The rookie sensation balled out by dropping 17 points in the fourth quarter and going perfect from behind the arc on all four attempts.

Before the game, ESPN’s Doris Burke revealed what she looked forward to watching in Williamson’s debut later that evening against the Spurs.

“Well, if you look what he did in the course of the Preseason 23 points on 70 percent shooting. Physically unlike anything we have ever seen, I guess the closest comparison is LeBron James that sort of size strength and athleticism. The verticality that he brings, David Griffin the Gm saying he is not quick for a big guy, he is quick for quick guys, said Burke.

She also shared that with the way the Pelicans shoot threes, Williamson would be the perfect complement to the Pelicans gameplan.

“It is interesting when you incorporate him [Zion Williamson]. He is the kind of player that helps them immediately. They are a team that shots a ton of threes,” Burke said. He can put pressure at the rim and stretch the floor vertically, He is the perfect complement to what they [New Orleans Pelicans] are doing.”

Williamson, through eight games thus far this season, he is averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for the New Orleans Pelicans. He is coming off a 21 points game on 9-of-11 shooting Thursday against the Chicago Bulls, and according to Christian Clark of Nola.com, he could miss night’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

“I just think he’s getting treatment and stuff,” Gentry said. “He’ll be a game-time decision also. Obviously, we won’t take any chances. If he’s good, he’ll go. If not, we’ll keep him out.”

The Pelicans are currently five games back of the eighth seed with a record of 21-31 and only 30 games left in the regular season.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

Sway in the Morning Host Sway Calloway This Zion is incredible

Calloway was recently interviewed by Fanatics View’s Pop Dibiase on Radio Row in Miami and was asked to share his thoughts on the Pelicans’ electric rookie this season.

“Zion [ Williamson] is incredible, he has only been in the game returning [from] the injury a couple of weeks now,” said Calloway. “But he has already shown that he is more than capable of being a dominating force in the NBA as he starts to develop and mature.”

VideoVideo related to pelicans’ zion williamson receives high praise from radio legend 2020-02-08T18:27:25-05:00

Last month, Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson spoke with New Orleans music legend Juvenile and he shared that he believed the Pelicans had a good nucleus this season.

“Awww man, to be honest, I wish Zion comes back soon, but I’m pretty sure that they’re not going to let him play this year. But I think we got a good team, I think we got a good nucleus, I like the young talent we got, and I like the coaching, and I think we’re turning it around right now. We winnin’ some games now”

READ NEXT: NBA Champion Rips FS1 Analyst for Disrespecting Lakers’ Kobe Bryant