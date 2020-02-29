Philip Rivers Would Need “Massive Contract” to Play for Redskins: Report

Philip Rivers will no longer play for the Los Angeles Chargers. He moved his family away from California earlier this offseason, heading into Florida sparking speculation that he would sign with a team in the sunshine state.

The Buccaneers are interested in Rivers and the Colts have generated a ton of buzz. Now, according to Tony Pauline of ProFootballNetwork.com, the Redskins are expected to “make a bid” for the quarterback.

There has been chatter that the team isn’t pleased with Dwyane Haskins. Washington will reportedly host the top two quarterbacks in this year’s draft, Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, on pre-draft visits. New Skins coach Ron Rivera has insisted that nothing will be handed to Haskins.

Sources tell Pauline that it would take a “massive offer” to convince Rivers to sign with the Redskins. It’s not certain what the market will look like for the 38-year-old veteran.

Rivera was previously an assistant with the Chargers while Rivers was the QB so there is some linkage between the franchise and the veteran.

Examining the Rivers-Tampa Bay Fit

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has gotten value out of veteran quarterbacks in the past. Carson Palmer’s tenure in Arizona with Arians was a major positive, one that led to a playoff berth.

Some within the Buccaneers organization believe that Rivers would be an upgrade on Jameis Winston, as the former No. 1 overall pick’s tendency to throw interceptions is a turn-off.

Winston is a free agent, though he appears to be behind Shaquil Barrett as far as the team’s priorities for the franchise tag. Winston could find another team this offseason, leaving the Bucs without a proven option at the position.

Tampa Bay holds the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 draft, meaning they are unlikely to draft one a day-one starter. However, if they bring in Rivers, he could be a bridge to the next quarterback of the future in Central Florida.

