Ryan Newman Family & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ryan Newman, the NASCAR driver who just suffered a fiery crash, is married to wife, Krissie Newman, although they are very recently separated. He is also a father who is close to his own dad.

Newman was heading for a victory in the Daytona 500 before his car crashed and burst into flames in the final lap. It’s not clear what condition he’s in, but fans are very concerned. He wasn’t seen getting out of the car after the crash. That all has people wondering more about his family – and praying that he’s going to be OK.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Newman & His Wife Krissie Announced Only Days Before the Crash That They Were Separating

On Thursday, the day before Valentine’s Day 2020, Ryan Newman and his wife Krissie announced that they had decided to amicably separate.

They said in a joint statement: “We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that our daughters’ privacy be respected at this time.”

Newman posted the statement to his Twitter page. The couple was together for 16 years.

2. Newman & His Wife Have Two Daughters

As his statement on the separation noted, Ryan Newman and his estranged wife have two daughters, according to NBC Sports.

Newman sometimes posts about his daughters on social media.

Some posts show him enjoying the outdoors with his children.

Happy National Hunting and Fishing Day from #TeamOutdoors! Self-imposed taxes from hunters and anglers raise billions of dollars for wildlife conservation. #takeakidfishing #takeakidhunting pic.twitter.com/XlEzn6DVqI — Ryan Newman (@RyanJNewman) September 28, 2019

Newman’s daughters are named Brooklyn and Ashlyn.

3. Krissie Newman Has Been Lauded for Her Charity Work

According to the Bleacher Report, Krissie Newman is more involved in charities than any NASCAR wife. In fact, she has been called “the First Lady of NASCAR” because of her work with so many organizations, the site reports.

She’s considered so down-to-earth that she frequently baked cookies for Ryan’s team, Bleacher Report reveals.

The pair met on a blind date in 2001 that her grandmother and a church friend set up, according to the site. She’s especially involved in animal charities.

4. Ryan Newman’s Father & Grandfather Also Love Racing

Ryan Newman comes from a family with a long love of racing.

According to NBC Sports, the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 winner started racing in Indiana. His father is named Greg Newman.

Greg Newman “was even a spotter for his son when he won the 50th Daytona 500 and the 2013 Brickyard 400,” NBC reports.

“My grandfather … helped build South Bend Motor Speedway so racing’s been in my blood for a long time,” Ryan Newman said to NBC. “My dad always wanted to be a race car driver, so I don’t think without his drive I would be necessarily where I am or who I am.”

According to the News Advance, Greg Newman worked as a mechanic. He got his son started early in racing – very early.

“…when he turned 8½ years old, we were driving him to the speedway one night and another hero of both of ours, Mel Kenyon, and some guys were there racing. I asked Ryan, `Do you think you’ll ever be as good as these guys, or you want to be like these guys?’ He said, `Yeah, dad. I’m going to do it,'” Greg told that newspaper about his son.

When Newman won the Daytona 500 in the past, his dad was extremely emotional, he told the News Advance. “I said in Victory Lane that I heard tears dropping over the radio,” Ryan Newman said to the site. “He’s emotional. He’s had a couple of health issues at times and he’s put himself on the edge.”

5. The Family’s Spent Time in the Ozarks

The Newmans were a close family over the years. One 2018 article described how Ryan, Krissie and the couple’s two girls headed to the Ozarks for a vacation.

According to RC Racing.com, they spent six days filled with adventure.

“The girls got to drive bumper cars and go-karts for the first time. They went tubing for the first time at Table Rock Lake. This trip was filled with a lot of firsts. The most special part for me was seeing them get to catch their first trout at Dogwood Canyon National Park. Ashlyn was the first to reel one in,” Newman told the site. It’s not clear what exactly led to the marital separation.

READ NEXT: Former Hollywood Stuntwoman Killed in Wild Shootout.